How To Transfer Saves Between Platforms in The Witcher 3 

In the game The Witcher: Wild Hunt in its latest update of the 4th version the players are given the option of transferring their saved files from other versions in the next version.

The fans of the game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be able to recall the incidents when the game year edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released with all the extra content in the game but it was not allowed to transfer the data in the game.

Along with that, the option to Transfer trophies and achievements was also not possible in the previous versions of the game. All this issue has been addressed with the help of CD Projekt Red which has teamed up with the GOG for the witcher 3 complete edition. After this updation, the player will be able to continue their saves from any platform.

In this manner, the player will be able to save their last generation game from ps5 or other devices like Xbox Series X/S access and then play between ps5 and Xbox Series X/S again. In this process of updation, the player will be able to continuously work on the progression of the game.

All the feature has been made available with major devices but they are not made available with the switch version as it is not updated with the fourth version of the game.

The process of transferring the data From The PS4 To PS5 in the game

In the first step of this process, the player will be required to download and install the PS4 version. after that, the player will be required to ensure that they have downloaded the latest 4.0 0 patch version of the witcher 3 game. in the next step the player will be required to launch the game on their PS4 device.

In the next step, the player will be required to create an account at GOG.com. As the player has completed the installation of a new account then it is required to get back to the witcher 3 game. Now the player will be required to select my rewards menu which is the main menu in the game.

In the next step, the player will be required to Head toward the scan the QR code option for the direct link option which will appear in the game. With this link, the player will be able to claim some new weapons from the website, and then it will be able to login into the GOG cloud saving system. In this way, the player will be able to live load and save the game on ps5 and then continue enjoying the game.