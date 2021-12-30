How to sync pictures on Tiktok

TikTok has come a long way since the app’s inception, with the platform constantly adding new features that make creating and sharing content easier than ever before.

They pay special attention to editing features within the app, so that people who want to make good TikTok content don’t have to rely on third-party apps as frequently.

Many popular trends on the platform involve’sounds,’ which is just another word for music, and one that has been going viral for months now involves people selecting a certain number of videos from their camera roll and allowing the app to automatically sync it to a viral sound.

To make a TikTok with photos, you can choose up to 35 photos from your gallery. You can also mix if you want to include photos and videos in your project. Simply follow these simple steps:

Open the Tiktok app on your smartphone.

Click the “+” button at the bottom, right in the centre.

In the app, you will see the camera screen to record.

Click the small “Upload” button in the lower right corner.

Here you will find your gallery, which contains all of your photos and videos.

Once you’ve obtained it, click “Sequence” to proceed with your video.

The app will automatically combine them into a video with slideshow.

You are free to include whatever music you want.

You can select from all of the filters available in the application.

Transitions can be horizontal or vertical in format.

Once you have it, click “Next” to proceed.

After completing the preceding steps, you will be taken to the Publish screen. When you upload the video, you can select the cover you want it to have. You can also include various hashtags or tags, as well as mentions… After you’ve completed all of the steps, you can post the video to your profile as usual. You can also check the “Save to device” box if you want it to be saved in your phone’s gallery so you can use it in other applications, send it to someone via WhatsApp, or simply save it for later use.

You can upload videos with photos to TikTok if you want to use more than the 35 options provided by the default application. You can use third-party tools to assist you in creating a video with slides, and once completed, upload it to TikTok by following the steps above and selecting it. The disadvantage of this method is that TikTok transitions will not be available.

If you want to use this method, you will simply need to create your video using specialised software such as VivaVideo or Quik. When you have it, save it to your phone’s gallery and proceed as follows: