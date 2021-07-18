How to take a snapshot in Pokémon Go

While celebrating the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Go players have been given the task of testing their photography skills by taking snapshots of species while they are out in the wild and in their natural habitat.

Pokémon Go is an incredibly popular mobile game that is part of the Pokémon franchise. It essentially requires players to locate, capture, train, and battle a wide range of virtual creatures, which are referred to as Pokémon. These creatures appear as if they reside in the player’s real-world location.

While players have been tasked with similar objectives in the not so distant past, what makes this assignment both different and challenging is the inclusion of the “in the wild” criteria.

However, there is no need to worry too much, as completing these challenges can be handled very quickly with just a little bit of assistance. Here are the steps on how you can take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Locate the wild Pokémon that you plan on taking a snapshot of. In order to engage with the Pokémon, press on their icon which will be on your Map screen. Once you have entered the battle phase, you will be able to see a camera icon at the centre of the top part of your screen. Click on this and you will be automatically directed to another, more traditional-looking camera screen. Over there, click on the shutter button and capture the snapshot that you want.

Now, the process is over. You will be on your way to capturing all the Pokémon in the region and completing all of your given research tasks. Keep in mind that some of the missions may provide specific details on that Pokémon that you will have to take a photo of before they can be completed, so make sure that you have read those instructions carefully, and that you have substantially prepared yourself to easily chase down whatever it is that you may need to catch.