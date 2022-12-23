Fired Twitter employee says the company sent the termination notice to his wife’s email instead of his own

According to Bloomberg news, an ex Twitter employee who was fired says the company sent a termination notice to his wife’s email address instead of his own.

A former product manager at Twitter, John Barnett, was fired in November, according to a lawsuit filed by Barnett over claims Twitter violated a restricted stock agreement that he received when the company acquired his startup Chroma Labs, as per Bloomberg.

The social media company sent an email with Barnett’s termination notice to his wife’s address, the lawyers said in the lawsuit, Bloomberg reported. But Barnett’s wife didn’t work at Twitter, the lawyers said, per the report.

In the suit, the lawyers claimed, “Twitter never sent this email to Barnett himself.”

Bloomberg reported that the lawsuit claims that Barnett’s stock options, which he received when he joined Twitter after Chroma Labs was acquired, could only be canceled if he was fired for misconduct.

In Barnett’s termination notice, Twitter mentioned that any unvested stock options would be revoked because of his firing, per the lawsuit.

Barnett and Twitter didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment made outside of normal US operating hours.