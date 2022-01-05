How to track your partner’s phone?

Relationships are built on trust, but sometimes that may not be enough. There will come a time in your relationship where you may need to resort to other methods such as tracking your partner’s phone just to make sure that they’re completely honest and faithful.

If you’re reading this, you might have a lot of questions. How can I track my partner’s phone location? How can I track their phone without them knowing? How do I find their phone? We will show you the best apps to track a phone without permission. But before we get into this, you need to first know that it is completely normal to have such thoughts running through your mind. Regardless of the situation you’re in now, everyone deserves to feel secure and have their fears allayed. So, let’s get straight down to it.

What Info Do You Want to Know?

The first step to tracking your partner’s phone is to first know what you want to track exactly. Do you want to know their phone’s location or check all their messages and calls? With the right app, you can find out your partner’s location at every point in time. The apps may even let you get a step further by tracking their text messages, call log, browser history, and more.

Why Track Your Partner’s Phone?

There are many justifiable reasons why someone would want to spy on their partner’s phone including:

Checking if their phone has been stolen.

For safety reasons and to ensure your partner is safe.

Checking if your partner is cheating on you.

How To Track My Partner’s Phone for Free?

Fortunately, there are several ways available that let you track your partner’s phone location without spending money.

Android Devices

If your partner uses an Android device, you can track their location with Google’s Find My Device feature. You’ll need to first use a PC to visit android.com/find and sign in to the same Google Account that’s linked to your partner’s phone.

You can also use another Android device to track the phone if you’re not close to a computer. Just download Find My Device app and sign in. Once you’re in, Google will begin tracking your partner’s phone.

iOS Devices

The tracking process for iPhones are seamless too via the Find My iPHone app. Here are the steps to do it:

Sign into iCloud Open Find My iPhone and click on “Find iPhone” View location on the mop

How to Spy on Phones Without Physical Access?

If you need information other than just location, you can consider installing a phone spy app. Phone spy apps are software programs that give you all the information you need from your partner’s phone without getting caught. A search online will reveal that there are tons of spy apps available that offer both advanced functionality and stealth to help you track your target.

One of the best phone spy apps available is mSpy. mSPy is a cell phone tracking software that runs on both smartphones and tablets to keep track of almost every activity carried out on the target device. Even more importantly, it leaves no trace of your digital footprint, so you’ll not get caught using the tracker.

What Can You Track with mSpy?

mSpy has a ton of advanced spying capabilities that you will definitely find useful. Here are some features that you can take advantage of with mspy:

GPS Tracking – If you want to know where your partner is at any time, you’d be glad to know that mSpy has a GPS location feature that lets you track your partner’s location. The app will project your partner’s location on a detailed map. It even gives you access to route history for a given timeframe. Geofencing – This is another impressive feature that’s embedded with the GPS location feature. You can set up ‘safe zones’ in the app and have it notify you whenever your partner leaves or enters these zones. Call Log – mSpy lets you monitor your partner’s call log and history. With the app, you can check all outgoing and incoming calls that happened on your partner’s phone. You can even block certain numbers from reaching them. View Photos/Media – In addition to calls and messages, the app also lets you check all the photos and media files stored on the target device. Impressively, the app even lets you see media that were deleted by the user.

Conclusion

With the advancement of science and technology, it is even easier now than ever to track your partner’s activities. Whether you’re tired of suspecting your partner’s intention or just want to make sure they’re safe, these are a few tips that you can use to track their location and smartphone activities without getting discovered.