How to Transfer Resources in Ixion

The process of transferring the resources into the game of IXION is considered to be one of the essential steps in the game but it can be traced as a little bit harder move to understand at the initial stages of the game. The beautifully crafted game IXION which comes into the category of city management games Starts with just one sector available which is the spaceship Tiqqun in the game.

Along with the further progression in the game, the city administrator of the game will be in the need of more space for city management and so the administrator will open up other five sectors so the user can work on the city’s management and get all those things in the game.

In the Ixion game, each sector is provided with a huge amount of resources which will help to keep all the resources systematically. The city administrator will be required to learn the effective transfer of resources in the game in an automated manner.

In the Ixion game, some basic information and tutorial about this resources management are already given in its tutorial subject notes and this can be used effectively implemented along with a detailed understanding of resources management in the Ixion game.

The process of Resource Management in Ixion

The user will be able to access the standard resource transfer screen button feature that is available to all the users in the game and the City administrator once they can open at least two sectors in the game. The city administrator will be able to locate the resource management button that is provided at the bottom of the screen and after clicking on that button the user will be able to see the Stanford Resource Transfer screen in the Ixion game.

The screen which is visible in the standard reserves transfer section will be able to track the multiple options of resources that are available in the game and the user will be able to specify the preparation in which each sector has to be stopped and how much has to be held in each sector.

The user will be able to work on these features with the help of checking the active box in the game along with that the city administrators can evaluate the resource status by choosing the sectors in which they will be in the world along with the evaluation of on the import and export of resources in the Ixion game.

The tab of the Desired amount in Sector will be able to set out the meaning of the number of stores that are available in the sector for the resources. In this process, if the sector is creating some sort of resource then they will be able to access it until they reach the number which is prescribed previously, and after reaching that number the sector will be able to export. These sectors are important as the user will be able to stop importing once they can reach the desired number in the game.