How to unhide threads badge on instagram

If you haven’t already heard the hype, Instagram launched a new app called Threads it’s a Twitter clone and it feels really good. Instagram has just rolled out an app called Threads for Instagram and it’s a new messaging app like Instagram direct messages but in a stand-alone app. It is said to be standing in competition against Twitter which has often been standing in the wind of controversies. The aim and working of the Threads are somewhat similar to the workings of Twitter. Both of them enable real p time conversations. This has resulted in the locked horns between Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Instagram, and Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter. Both geniuses have been standing against each other with their applications, one of which is a well-established legend and the other one is just its clone.

In case you’re using the Instagram threads app and you accidentally hid your threads badge and you’d like to unhide it so then this is an update for you. So first of all the threads badge is a temporary badge that lets your followers know you’re on threads and therefore sends them to your profile if they have the app. Also, the numbers on the badge represent how many people joined threads before you did so it shows where you stand in the line of people who joined the app. so in case you hid this accidentally and you’d like to unhide so then you have to follow through these steps. So first of all in case you’d like to hide the threads badge you click on the badge numbers then you’ll see the option of hiding the badge then you confirm by selecting remove the badge and the badge will be removed from your Instagram bio.

Now the problem is how to get this badge back. Now to take you back a little bit when you’re hiding the badge when you click on the numbers and then you select to hide the badge. so before you remove the badge you will be notified that you can’t add it back to your profile once you remove it so therefore to clarify it means that there is no other way on how you can put back the threads badge once you remove it.

Since there is no update regarding getting back the threads icon it can safely be assumed that there is no other hack to unhide the threads icon. This may also mean that we can soon see an update regarding the same. The creators shall provide a toggle button to switch as to provide choice to its users.

At the time of the TikTok ban in India, people received reels with open arms due to the void left by TikTok, but now the case is different both the inspired and inspiration are on the same battleground. This means that both of them with similar goals but different approaches shall lead to a new era or the legend i.e. Twitter might not budge at all from its throne.

Threads are still pretty new and receiving mixed reactions. Some are pretty happy while some are not very pleased with Instagram almost cloning everything around from TikTok to now Twitter. It is constantly feared that Instagram might lose its authenticity and uniqueness if it keeps up its act. Instagram has been recently updating its features and moved quite a few features right and left which once again had the users parted into two groups.

To summarise, Your threads badge can not be unhidden if you mistakenly hide it. On how to obtain the threads badge back, though, there has been no news. Toggle buttons to switch between features might be offered by the authors. Some users are happy with Threads, while others are worried that it may start to lose its authenticity.

