How to unread messages on Instagram

How do you unread Instagram messages? This is one of the most often asked questions among Instagram users, particularly those who manage a business profile! Unless you have a corporate account, there is no in-app solution to this problem.

But what if you don’t have a company account with them? The good news is that there are a few techniques that will allow you to mark your Instagram direct messages as unread and return to them at any time. That’s what we’re going to talk about today. So keep reading for further information on how to unread your Instagram DMs.

As previously mentioned, if you have an Instagram business account, you may use the official app to designate your messages as unread. This is a relatively new function that was added to Instagram in 2020, and it appears that consumers are unaware of it. As a result, we’ll go through everything in detail here.

If you have an Instagram business account, go ahead and check your email right now. “Primary” and “General” are the two tabs. The discussions that are most essential to you are stored in the “Primary” tab. When someone on this list writes you a DM, you’ll get a notice and may check it out right away.

The ones you don’t need to respond to or view right away are on the “General” tab. You will never receive alerts from the sender if you place a discussion here, and you may check these messages when you have time.

Regardless of whether the communication is in the primary or general inbox. If you have an Instagram business account, you may designate your messages as unread by following these steps:

To pick an item from your inbox, go to the upper right corner of the screen and press the selecting icon.

Choose the conversations you wish to designate as unread and the choose More.

Finally, select “Mark as Unread” from the drop-down menu.

Messages will not be labeled as unseen for the sender if this feature is used. This is merely a method to keep track of the talks so you can go back and read them later. This functionality is also not yet accessible on the desktop version.

As previously stated, this Instagram function is only available to corporate accounts. However, many Instagrammers utilise the site for personal reasons or just do not want to create a commercial account.

When you restrict someone on Instagram, their messages will be listed as message requests, and you will not be able to mark them as read even if you read them. To restrict an account, just open it, press the three dots symbol in the upper right corner of the screen, and select “Restrict.”