How To Update Minecraft to 1.20

Minecraft, the popular sandbox game loved by millions of players worldwide, is constantly evolving and expanding with regular updates. The latest highly anticipated update, version 1.20, brings a wealth of exciting content and features to the game. In this guide, we will explore how to update Minecraft to version 1.20 and ensure you can enjoy all the new additions.

Check the Release Date and Time

Before updating Minecraft to version 1.20, it is crucial to know the official release date and time. Mojang Studios, the developers of Minecraft, will announce this information in advance. Keep an eye on official Minecraft websites, social media channels, or community forums to stay informed about the release schedule.

Verify Your Minecraft Edition

Minecraft is available in various editions, including Java Edition, Bedrock Edition, and Legacy Console Editions. It is essential to determine which edition you are using before proceeding with the update process. The steps may differ slightly depending on the edition you own.

Update Minecraft on Java Edition (PC)

If you have Minecraft Java Edition installed on your PC, updating to version 1.20 is relatively straightforward. Here’s how to do it:

Launch the Minecraft Launcher on your computer. In the launcher, you will see a list of available versions beside the “Play” button. Locate the “Latest release” option and select it. This will automatically update Minecraft to version 1.20. Once the update is complete, click the “Play” button and enjoy the new features and content.

Update Minecraft on Bedrock Edition (Consoles, Mobile, and Windows 10)

Updating Minecraft on Bedrock Edition, which includes consoles, mobile devices, and Windows 10, requires a slightly different process. Follow the steps below based on your specific platform:

Consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch):

Access your console’s respective store (PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop). Search for Minecraft and navigate to its store page. If an update is available, you will see an option to update the game. Select the update option and wait for the process to complete. Once updated, launch the game and enjoy Minecraft version 1.20.

Mobile Devices (Android and iOS):

Open the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS) on your device. Search for Minecraft in the store’s search bar. If an update is available, you will see an “Update” button next to the game. Tap the “Update” button and wait for the update to download and install. Launch Minecraft and start playing the latest version, 1.20.

Windows 10:

Open the Microsoft Store app on your Windows 10 device. Search for Minecraft and go to its store page. If an update is available, you will see an “Update” button. Click the “Update” button and allow the update to download and install. Once the update is complete, launch Minecraft and enjoy the new version.

Verify the Update

After completing the update process, it is essential to verify that Minecraft has successfully updated to version 1.20. Open the game and check the version number displayed in the main menu or settings. It should indicate “1.20” or the corresponding version for your specific platform.

Congratulations! You have successfully updated Minecraft to version 1.20. Now you can immerse yourself in the new content, features, and bug fixes introduced in this latest update.

In conclusion, updating Minecraft to version 1.20, the Trails and Tales update, is an essential step for players looking to experience the latest content and features. Whether you’re playing on mobile devices, consoles, or PC, following the provided instructions will ensure a smooth and hassle-free update process. So get ready to embark on new adventures and enjoy the fresh wonders of Minecraft’s Trails and Tales update!

