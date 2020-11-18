How to use Skype on an iPad to call or chat with your friends

Use Skype easily by downloading the app and logging into your Skype account.

The advantage of skype over any other app is that it gives you more screen space, allowing you to keep Skype open while you navigate through other tabs.

Below are the instructions of how to use Skype app on your iPad.



The app Skype available for iPad lets you cherish the facility of video chat service in an app specifically for your Apple tablet. It works flawlessly when you’re interviewing for your job change or even chatting with your friends sitting at the other corner of the world. Specially in the times of Coronavirus, Skype on iPad is popular like never before. So you might as well look how it works for you.

It has three major tab options: Chats, Calls, and Contacts. The infterface and app looks of it look as normal as the app on iPhone, however, Skype for iPad allows for more screen room. With this facility you can do other tasks like keep chats open while you browse.

Here is how to use Skype on an iPad-

The first thing you will need to use Skype on an iPad is the Skype app on your iPad ofcourse. In case you don’t have the app, download the app from the App Store and log into your Skype account. When you log in for the first time you will get a propmt notification to choose your theme. Keep navigating the pop-ups with the blue “Continue” button. Different prompts will incorporate adjusting your contacts. These progressions can be modified sometime in the future. When you open Skype for iPad, you will discover three main tabs at the bottom of the screen: Chats, Calls, and Contacts. When Skype opens it will directly direct you to open to the Chats tab, where you’ll see any recent chats appear

You will also find the notification section here.

You can also start a new message in this tab by tapping “Type a message” or searching for the contact.

You can also add Emojis, photos, or voice messages to your chat.

With Skype on an iPad you can phone or camera icon next to the person’s name.

Your opened chats will be visible in the right section of the screen.

After you start a call you can tap the chat icon in the bottom left corner to open your chats.

To see the list of contacts on your Skype, tap the Contacts tab.

To add a new contact, Tap the icon of a person with a plus “+” sign. This icon will be available at the top right of the Contacts window.

You can search for a specific person from the search bar. It will be labled as “People, groups & messages.”

Let us know if this article helped you in the comment section below. Also read- https://techstory.in/how-to-share-your-eta-in-the-apple-maps-app-on-your-iphone/