How to watch Apple TV+ on a Windows PC

The domination of Windows

Today, Microsoft Windows dominates the OS market, where more than 75% of the users use Windows OS globally. This means that every 3 out of 4 people use Windows operating system. Their arch-rivals, Apple iOS, follow windows. While many people use both of these operating systems, it’s not a surprise for them when the two systems clash with each other. For instance, if something works on your android phone or Windows desktop, it may encounter some problems with the Apple iOS.

While this used to be a major concern for the users of both the Operating systems, both the tech giants, have become more flexible with time. Today, there are areas where Apple allows collaboration with other products, especially in the streaming sector. After all, the goal is to reach a maximum audience to generate maximum profit.

Apple TV+ on Windows?

Therefore coming back to the big question, how do you watch Apple TV+ on your Windows desktop. Well, the solution is rather simple. In fact, just like you can watch Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney Hotstar, or any other streaming service on your desktop, the same is the case with Apple TV+. All you require is a stable internet connection, a web browser, and perhaps some popcorns!

Let’s find out the steps to watch Apple TV+ on your windows PC –

Open your browser and Go to the Apple TV+ website. Sign in to your Apple account. If you don’t have an account, you can make a new one to begin your subscription. Once you have logged in, select the show you want to watch and Enjoy!

That’s how you can watch the Apple TV+ shows and movies on your Windows PC. But what about the contents you have already downloaded or purchased on your Apple TV+ device? This is a common concern for many Apple TV+ users. So, let’s address this matter too.

Let’s find out the steps to watch downloaded Apple TV content on your Windows PC using iTunes –

The solution is, again, simple! You could easily access your purchased and downloaded contents on your Windows PC. All you require is the latest and updated version of iTunes.

Download and Install iTunes. Ensure that it’s the latest version. Open iTunes on your Windows desktop.

The dropdown menu, which is located on the top left, choose TV Shows or Movies based on your choice. All your downloaded content will be visible in your iTunes account. Select whatever you wish to watch and Enjoy!

That concludes the guide on watching Apple TV+ content on Windows and how to access the downloaded content. Go and enjoy the content of Apple TV on your windows computer!