How to watch showtime ppv on Samsung smart tv

Showtime Championship Boxing is a TV boxing program circulating on Showtime. Appearing in March 1986, it is communicated in real-time on the primary Saturday consistently. Showtime Championship Boxing, which is the same as HBO World Championship Boxing, highlights Mauro Ranallo in-depth, Al Bernstein as the shading expert, Jimmy Lennon (Sr. also Jr.) as ring broadcasters, and Jim Gray as a correspondent

Instructions to Sign Up and Download SHOWTIME on Samsung Smart TV

SHOWTIME is accessible locally utilizing Samsung Smart TV (2015+). Furthermore, you might have the option to stream to your Samsung Smart TV through Apple AirPlay (2018+ models).

SHOWTIME application on Samsung Smart TV

Click here to pursue SHOWTIME.

Whenever you’ve joined, go to the Home Screen on your Samsung Smart TV.

Dispatch the application store and quest for “SHOWTIME” on your Samsung Smart TV.

Select “Add to Home” to introduce the application.

Once introduced, sign in utilizing your SHOWTIME qualifications.

You would now be able to stream SHOWTIME on Samsung Smart TV.

Apple AirPlay

Introduce the SHOWTIME iPhone/iPad application.

Once introduced, sign in utilizing your SHOWTIME qualifications.

Ensure your Smart TV is associated with a similar Wi-Fi network as your iPhone/iPad.

Begin playing the substance in the SHOWTIME application and select the AirPlay symbol.

Pick your Samsung Smart TV and it will begin showing on your Smart TV.