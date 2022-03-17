ICP founder plans to end Ukraine war with $250M

Internet Computer (ICP) and DFINITY founder Dominic Williams plans to end the Ukraine war with $250 million in funds and a unique idea. He has brought smart contracts and crypto rewards into the mix to incentivize Russians to pressure their government to stop this war. He further added that the Russian citizens are primarily unaware of the situation in Ukraine, and they need to become more vigilant of what’s taking place there.

The plan

Dominic thinks that only the US sanctions won’t be enough to make Russia stop the Ukraine invasion. The media in the country is also controlled, and following the same is feeding the citizens only with propaganda. So with the use of smart contracts and blockchain, ICP founder plans to make Russian citizens consume more informative news about the situation. There will be Virtual reality parties where people can come together to watch this news.

The people can prove their presence at such a party with a video, and being identified by a smart contract—it will make sure that they cannot claim rewards more than once. The smart contract will open a new crypto account for everyone which they can access thereafter. They will also get rewards into the accounts only after they have consumed the entire content in the virtual parties, which will be around $50. This means that Dominic plans to get around 5 million viewers for the content.

Not realistic!

The video is supposed to portray the real situation of Ukraine and make Russians pressure the government to stop this. However, there are a lot of problems and loopholes in the idea. First of all, the Russian government could stop internet activity anytime if such a thing is happening. In fact, it is something the Moscow officials are already considering. Secondly, the citizens saying something to the government doesn’t mean they will listen.

While the plan might seem like something that could work on paper, it is too unrealistic in the real world. In fact, Twitter users are also calling this a PR stunt by the company.

What are your thoughts as the ICP founder plans to end the Ukraine war with his unique plan? And do you think this was a PR attempt by the company? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: US Justice department recovers stolen Bitcoins and returns it to the victim.