Indian Government Investigates Big Tech Companies for Alleged Anti-Competitive Practices

The Indian government has revealed that it is conducting investigations into several big tech companies for alleged anti-competitive practices.

According to the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Apple, WhatsApp, Facebook (Meta), and Google are under investigation by the Competition Commission of India.

In a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman confirmed that the commission had already passed orders in three different cases related to Google and MakeMyTrip-Go and OYO. However, appeals have been filed against these orders.

The government has also constituted a Committee on Digital Competition Law to review existing provisions in the Competition Act, 2002, and to examine the need for an ex-ante regulatory mechanism for digital markets through a separate legislation.

Action Against Big Tech Companies

The Committee on Digital Competition Law has been constituted on the recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, which examined the subject of “Anti-Competitive Practices by Big Tech Companies.”

The committee’s terms of reference include reviewing existing provisions in the Competition Act, 2002, and examining the need for a separate legislation for ex-ante regulation of digital markets.

This suggests that the government is taking a proactive approach to addressing the challenges that have emerged from the digital economy and is looking at ways to ensure a level playing field for all players in the market.

If the government decides to introduce new regulations or legislation to regulate digital markets, this could also have a significant impact on big tech companies. For example, new regulations could require these companies to change their business practices, which could affect their operations and profitability.