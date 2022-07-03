iPhone User? Know all about the WhatsApp Blur Tool

WhatsApp has come up with a new feature for people using iPhones. The newly launched WhatsApp Blur Tool is the solution to the concealment of the pictures you hand out to your friends, family, or someone else via the social media platform. The users of Apple’s well-known mobile device can easily use this feature.

Certainly, your iPhone has a number of technologies that make it easy and reliable to use but this new technology getting added on WhatsApp will make sure that the pictures you share with your loved ones or anyone else on the platform are keeping up with your privacy.

This latest technology designed and introduced by WhatsApp enables you to blur a particular component of the picture, therefore, concealing delicate data before you send it to someone.

For example, if you are in a circumstance where you have to share a picture of any document or a picture of your Aadhar card but you are willing to hide the delicate data mentioned on it to secure your privacy, you can use this newly launched tool on WhatsApp to blur that particular portion of your document picture.

This tool can blur a picture or just a portion of it every time you wish to do that on WhatsApp. It can be considered a key technology that will rescue you from a number of troubles.

You do not require to install any other mobile application for using this tool. All you need is to have a WhatsApp account and move ahead with the procedure mentioned below.

Firstly, you need to launch WhatsApp on your iOS device (iPhone) to use this new feature “WhatsApp Blur Tool”.

After that, you are required to open a conversation in which you have to share the image and add an image similar to what you do in normal events.

To share that image as a WhatsApp status, click on the status option available on WhatsApp and share the picture by clicking on the camera and choosing the photo from the gallery.

After the photo gets open on your screen you are required to click on the pen/pencil icon present in the right corner on the upper edge of the screen.

Once done, move the slider down till you strike the mosaic design. If you see a mosaic design surrounding the pen icon on your screen, you are going in the right direction.

Now, use the feature on the portion of the picture which you want to hide. You can also use it on the complete image.

Apart from this the tool also has a black and white feature that eliminates the color from different parts of the image. You can use it by moving it down. After finishing the editing work, tap on send.