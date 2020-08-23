Iphone’s get price cuts in Apple days sale on Flipkart

Apple is well-known for overpricing its phones in India. But if you are Apple aspirant(pun intended), then you can take advantage of the Apple days sale on Flipkart. The sale began on 22nd August and is going to last till 25th August. iPhone SE2 and iPhone XR are available at significantly low prices in the sale. There are also some offers for the iPhone 11.

Apple days sale offers

The iPhone XR was launched in September 2018 and being an Apple device it still runs on latest ios and a very powerful chip onboard. It has a 6.1-inch HD display and is powered by the A12 Bionic chip, 3gb RAM and 64gb base storage. The phone has 2942 mAh battery and provides great battery life.

It is available for Rs 45,999 and Rs 51,999 for the 64gb and 128gb variant respectively. It also has multiple colour variants to choose from

Flagship processor, Flagship cameras, Flagship price with an outdated design and display. Yes, that sums up the iPhone SE2. But, for any Apple fanboy, the device is an excellent option because of its comparatively cheap pricing.

The device comes with a 4.7-inch HD display, flagship A13 Bionic chip, and a 12mp primary camera. It provides high performance and exotic camera experience.

It was launched at Rs 42,500 in April 2020. But, now during the apple days sale, it is available at Rs35,999 for the 64g variant. The 128gb and 256gb variants cost Rs 40,999 and Rs 50,999 respectively. There are also exchange offers and no-cost EMI options available on Flipkart.

The iPhone 11 was launched last year in September. It was the cheapest flagship made by Apple and provided comparatively more value for money than other devices.

iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch HD display and is powered by A13 Bionic chip and 4gb of RAM. It also has a dual-camera setup to the back with a 12-mp and 12-mp setup for normal and ultrawide photos. The phone also provides good battery life with a 3110 mAh battery powering it.

On the sale, it is available for Rs 63,300 by using the instant discount offers on HDFC bank credit and debit cards. Like iPhone SE2 it also has an exchange and no-cost EMI options available.

So, if you are an Apple fanboy or are just someone looking for a good smartphone, you can take a look advantage of these offers.