Is the woman who runs ChatGPT Albanian or Indian? Here’s everything you need to know about Mira Murati

Does Mira Murati, the CTO of OpenAI, have any ties to India? Not exactly! Mira Murati, who was born in 1988 in San Francisco to parents of Albanian descent, serves as the Chief Technical Officer of OpenAI, the organisation that created ChatGPT and DALL-E. While the names Mira and Meera are frequently associated with India, the surname “Murati” is Albanian.

Before joining OpenAI in 2018, Murati was in charge of managing the company’s research, product development, and deployment. She managed the reinforcement learning and safety research teams while working on hardware strategy. Earlier, Mira oversaw research, product development, and deployment at OpenAI. She participated in hardware strategy and managed the reinforcement learning and safety research teams.

Before joining OpenAI, Murati served as the head of product and engineering at Leap Motion. She holds a mechanical engineering degree from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth and has also worked for Goldman Sachs, Zodiac Aerospace, and Tesla.

Mira Murati warned about the inappropriate use of AI

OpenAI has quickly risen to prominence as one of the top artificial intelligence businesses. The company, which was established in 2015, started out as a nonprofit organisation but eventually transitioned to a “capped-profit” enterprise to appeal to more investors. In 2019, OpenAI LP, the parent company of OpenAI Inc., made an announcement. OpenAI gained enormous popularity after providing a free sample version of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot built on GPT-3.5, in December 2022. ChatGPT attracted more than a million users in its first five days, and OpenAI anticipates $200 million in income in 2023 and $1 billion in 2024.

An artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called ChatGPT creates text depending on the user’s input. Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT is already widely used all around the world. But, specialists are increasingly expressing alarm over the risks connected to ChatGPT. The chatbot’s creator, Mira Murati, the CTO of OpenAI, the firm that created ChatGPT, has voiced her reservations about it and claimed that AI might be used inappropriately.

”[AI] can be misused, or it can be used by bad actors. So, then there are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally. How do you govern the use of AI in a way that’s aligned with human values?” she told Time magazine.

According to Mira Murati, the business will require all the assistance it can get from all sources. ”But we’re a small group of people, and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies–definitely regulators and governments and everyone else,” she noted.

Is Mira Murati Indian?

The AI chatbot ChatGPT was created by San Francisco-based OpenAI, a startup that does AI research. When it is made available in November 2022, it will be able to converse about anything from history to philosophy, produce lyrics in the vein of Taylor Swift or Billy Joel, and provide changes to computer programme code.

What is GPT in ChatGPT?

It is trained on a sizable collection of internet-scraped articles, websites, and social media postings in addition to real-time talks, mostly in English, with human contractors employed by OpenAI. It picks up on the writing’s syntax and organisation and learns to reflect commonly used expressions.

The chatbot’s correctness isn’t always reliable because its sources aren’t fact-checked, and it depends on user input to get better. As part of a plan to create AI applications that would enable the firm to make money, OpenAI created ChatGPT. Its strategic partner Microsoft announced a new multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI in January and stated that it intended to integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search app and other businesses.

The second part of ChatGPT’s name, GPT, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, refers to the technology that powers it. Transformers are specialised algorithms that look for extensive patterns in data streams. The ability to foresee not just the next word in a sentence but also the next phrase in a paragraph and the following paragraph in an essay is referred to as a transformer. This is what enables it to remain on the topic across lengthy passages of writing.

ChatGPT or Bard?

A transformer is trained in two phases because it needs a significant quantity of data. First, it is pre-trained on generic data, which is simpler to collect in big numbers. Adding to it then it is fine-tuned on specialised data for the particular task it is designed to accomplish. One expectation for chatbots in the future is that they will be able to respond to a search query with a single, conclusive statement rather than a lengthy list of website links.

Google was directly threatened by Microsoft’s transition to ChatGPT-based search. A few weeks later, Google introduced the “Bard,” a chatbot that would directly compete with ChatGPT.

The transformer architecture used by ChatGPT has been pre-trained in this self-supervised way. Transformer, a Google original idea that was released in 2017. It served as the inspiration for a plethora of language systems, notably GPT-3.