JioPhone 5G launch expected by the end of 2022 – Here is what we know

It appears that Jio is not only working on the 5G network, but is also building a cheap 5G smartphone, similar to the first JioPhone, which transformed India’s 4G network. The exact specifications of the forthcoming JioPhone 5G have now been obtained by Androidcentral, and the specifics are as follows.

Jio just released a 4G smartphone, the JioPhone Next, in conjunction with Google. As a result, the JioPhone 5G is likely to have a same design and form-factor, but with improved specs. Given the current market trend and the availability of mid-range 5G smartphones in India, the JioPhone 5G is expected to be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the country.

Leaked specifications for JioPhone 5G

According to reports, the JioPhone 5G would have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality (1600 x 720). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, which is presently Qualcomm’s most cheap 5G processor, will power the smartphone. The smartphone is believed to include 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, as well as a microSD card slot for extra storage.

According to reports, the JioPhone 5G would support up to five 5G bands, including N3, N5, N28, N40, and N78. As a result, we anticipate Jio’s 5G network to use the same network bandwidth.

The smartphone is believed to contain a 13MP main camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front, both of which allow HD video recording.

The first 5G smartphone is reportedly rumoured to include a large 5000 mAh battery with 18W rapid charging capabilities through the USB Type-C connection.

According to the software experience, the gadget will come with Android 11 OS and a variety of apps from the Jio Digital suite. Given the JioPhone Next’s price, we predict the JioPhone 5G will cost roughly Rs. 10,000 in India, and the business should have some unique 5G plan deals for JioPhone 5G consumers.

Other leaked details for JioPhone 5G

In terms of features, the JioPhone 5G appears to be solid, especially given that the handset is expected to cost roughly Rs. 10,000. However, by the time the JioPhone 5G is released, we may anticipate firms like Realme and Xiaomi to release even more inexpensive 5G smartphones at a competitive price range.

