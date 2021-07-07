US President, Joe Biden will direct FTC to bring new “Right to Repair Rule” officially

President Joe Biden will instruct the Federal Commercial Committee to write new regulations to prevent producers from restricting the ability of customers in independent shops or for themselves to repair items, a source who is aware of the proposal said.

Right to Repair rule applied for Apple?

The regulations would not restrict customer choices in independent repair shops or for themselves, and mobile telephony developers should also be mentioned in the presidential directive as an area for future control.

The rules would not preclude manufacturers. The FTC can decide on the order’s scale and breadth, so it’s not obvious yet how Apple could be affected.

More than one country has introduced laws that Apple has continuously pushed against. Apple states that it would lead to safety, security, and quality problems if independent repair businesses could work on Apple products with no control. Many firms have the right to repair bills and to offer repair instructions and simple access to fix equipment components.

Apple carries out its own repairs at home and retail outlets in Apple worldwide, but also provides repair facilities with the Apple Authorized Service Provider. AASPs are governed by Apple with some repairs and components being restricted, which must fulfill Apple’s criteria.

Once reparations have been started, Apple has also created a global independent repair program to deliver authentic repairs on Apple units that are not AASPs including tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics.

Repair businesses have complained of the excessively limited application of the Apple program, as it needs a trained technician from Apple to do repair work (available under a free program).

Although this application does not supply some parts, such as pioneering screens, the only repair choice is Apple and AASP.

The Executive Order of Biden is scheduled for distribution in the coming days, and Economic Counselor Brian Deese of the White House claimed on Friday that it will stimulate both “more economic competitiveness” and cheaper costs for American households.

The European Parliament also agreed in November to create new regulations for the right to repair that would compel firms to disclose specific information on the repairability and life duration of consumer packaging items. Under this regulation, companies will need to submit a repair score, which has already been implemented by France.

27 States alone took the right to repair bills into account in 2021, but more than half of these were previously rejected or rejected.

Apple has particularly argued that this legislation can result in damage to gadgets or hurt the user while trying to fix their devices. Lobbyists and trade associations representing large tech corporations struggled hard against them.

