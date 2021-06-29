Lenovo launches Smart clock 2, Yoga tab 13 & other tablets in MWC 2021

Lenovo today announced five new tablets and a new smart clock at MWC 2021. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, Yoga Tab 13, Tab P11 Plus, Tab M7 (3rd Gen), and Tab M8 are among the tablets available (3rd Gen). Here’s all you need to know about Lenovo’s latest tablet campaign.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 – Specification and features

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 has a 13-inch LTPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1350 pixels, Dolby Vision compatibility, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor that runs at up to 3.2GHz.

You may also select between 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The tablet comes pre-installed with Android 11 and is available in Shadow Black.

The Yoga Tab 13 comes with a kickstand that can be used to set up the tablet in landscape position for increased productivity. The integrated micro-HDMI connection and micro-HDMI to USB adapter also allow you to utilize the tablet as an external monitor.

The Yoga Tab 13’s 10,000mAh battery supports 30W rapid charging and claims up to 12 hours of movie playback.

To improve the media consumption experience, you also receive quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos. This also marks the launch of Google’s Entertainment Space, which aims to make it easier to consume media in one spot.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 – Pricing

The Yoga Tab 13 will be available this month for €799 which is converted to dollars will be $950.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 – Specification and features

The 11-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab is also a new addition to the line. Lenovo has included an 11-inch LCD with Dolby Vision, a peak brightness of 400 nits, and a resolution of 2000 x 1200-pixels. The Wi-Fi variant is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T (MT8185), while the LTE variant is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T (MT8789). It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of storage space. An 8MP front camera is included for video calls.

Lenovo delivers quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos on the 11-inch variant, just like it does in the 13-inch model. You can charge the tablet at 20W and use it for up to 15 hours of media playing with the 7,500 mAh battery. Storm Grey is one of the tablet’s color options.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 – Pricing

From July, the Yoga Tab 11 will be available for €349 which converted to dollars will be $415.

Lenovo has expanded the P11 portfolio with the debut of the Tab P11 Plus, in addition to the Yoga series of tablets. The display is an 11-inch IPS LCD 2K display with a resolution of 2000 × 1200 pixels and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor powers the Tab P11 Plus.

The Tab P11 Plus comes with 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It has a 7,500mAh battery that can last up to 12 hours when watching videos and supports 20W rapid charging. P11 Plus is available in three colors: Slate Grey, Platinum Grey, and Modernist Teal.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus – Pricing

From July, Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus will be available for €299 which is converted to US dollars will be around $355.

Lenovo Tab M7 and M8 (3rd Gen tablet) – Specification and features

Finally, Lenovo has updated its Tab M7 and Tab M8 tablets. The Tab M7 (3rd Gen) features a 7-inch IPS LCD with 1024 x 600 resolution and 350 nits peak brightness, as well as a MediaTek MT8166 Wi-Fi chip and a MediaTek MT8766 LTE chip. Lenovo has incorporated 2GB of RAM as well as 32GB of eMCP storage. Iron Grey is one of the color options.

Lenovo’s Tab M8 features an 8-inch IPS LCD HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and a brightness of 350 nits. The new tablet by Lenovo comes with a MediaTek Helio P22T processor. The tablet has a 5MP back camera and a 2MP front camera, whereas the M7 only has 2MP sensors.

Lenovo Tab M7 and M8 (3rd Gen) – Pricing

Meanwhile, the Tab M7 (3rd gen) will be available next month for €119 which is converted to US dollars will be around $240. The pricing of the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) has not been announced, however, it will be available in certain regions later this year.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 – Specification and features

Let’s have a peek at the new Smart Clock 2 before we get to the new tablets. It joins the original Smart Clock and Smart Clock Essential, both of which were released earlier this year in India. The new Smart Clock 2 works with Google Assistant, much like its predecessors.

The Smart Clock 2 has a unique feature in that it has an optional wireless charger for charging your phone and other Qi-compatible devices.

A MediaTek MT8167S chip powers the new Smart Clock 2, which has a 4-inch IPS LCD. This one comes with a far-field microphone array and 1.5-inch 3W front-firing speakers. If you’re curious, it comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The clock by Lenovo comes in Shadow Black, Heather Grey, and Abyss Blue color options.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 – Pricing

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 will be available in August for €89.99 which is converted to US dollars will be around $107.

Also Read: