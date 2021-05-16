Lenovo Launches Go Wireless Charging Mouse & 65W Power Bank Globally

Lenovo launched a new sub-brand named Lenovo Go a few days ago. According to the official press release, the company will market a wide range of PC accessories under this name that is optimized for “mobile usability” and “hybrid workers.”

Lenovo has released two devices so far: the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse and the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank (20,000 mAh).

Lenovo Go Wireless Mouse – Specification And Pricing Details

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse, as its name implies, can be combined with up to three smartphones. Users will switch between the paired devices by pressing a dedicated button on the screen.

Not only does the mouse have Bluetooth 5.0, but it also has a 2.4GHz wireless USB Type-C receiver. This product is only compatible with Microsoft Windows and Google Chrome OS, according to the official spec sheet. However, since it has Bluetooth, it should be compatible with nearly all computers, including Android smartphones and tablets, iPads, iPhones, and more.

The cursor also has three buttons (left, right, and scroll wheel) as well as a Nordic IC (52810). Thanks to a blue optical sensor, it supports on-the-fly customizable DPIs (2400, 1600, 800) and can be used on any board.

The mouse is powered by a 380mAh battery that lasts for about two months on a full charge, according to the company. The mouse has two charging options: USB Type-C wired charging and Qi wireless charging.

Finally, the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse comes in two colors and weighs 100 x 62 x 34mm (Storm Grey, Thunder Black). It will be eligible in the United States from June 2021 for $59.99.

Lenovo Go USB Type-C 65W Power Bank – Specification And Pricing Details

The new Lenovo Go Power Bank has a capacity of 20,000mAh. The accessory is powered by a four-cell battery (5,000mAh each). Another feature of this device is that it can charge at a rate of up to 65W.

There are two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port on the computer. Various output speeds are supported by the former ports, including 65W (20V/3.25A), 45W (15V/3A), 18W (9V/3A), and 15W (5V/3A). The latter, on the other hand, is constrained to 18W.

Furthermore, the two USB Type-C ports can accept up to 100W of power. As a result, a high-capacity adapter will easily charge the battery bank.

At the same time, the accessory will charge up to three smartphones. Furthermore, the power bank can be recharged while simultaneously charging two units.

Officially, it’s said to work for Lenovo and ThinkPad laptops that have USB-C 65W capacity or less. It does, however, fit with nearly all other devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, and portable game consoles from other manufacturers.

The power bank has a USB Type-C cable built-in, as well as a physical on/off button and LED indications. It has dimensions of 170 x 72 x 23mm, weighs 390g, and comes in two colours (Thunder Black, Storm Grey).

Last but not least, the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank (20,000 mAh) will be eligible in the United States in June 2021 for $89.99.

