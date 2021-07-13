LG Innotek & Corning jointly working on “Liquid Lens Tech” to enhance smartphone photography

Micro-vibration motors, LCD modules, LED modules, camera modules, and protection circuit modules are all designed and manufactured by LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Parts for liquid crystal displays (LCD) have allegedly teamed up with another electronic component maker, Corning, to create a new liquid lens technology that may potentially improve smartphone photography.

Liquid Lens Technology – Everything You Should Know

The revelation comes from patent files that were just discovered, according to TheElec article. The nine patents pertaining to liquid lens technology are split 50/50 between the two brands. A liquid lens system, how to operate a camera lens (which includes the liquid lens), and a lens curvature changing device are among the main innovations described in these patents.

The liquid lens is fashioned like a vinyl bag and is made of liquid substance. As a result, the lens can go in and out of focus based on the curvature of the liquid, which can be adjusted with a voltage current.

Simply said, unlike a traditional lens, the liquid lens does not require movement to change focus length. Because the liquid lens changes according to the needs and does not physically move, smartphone producers will be able to build smaller camera modules. Furthermore, it has the potential to improve smartphone camera performance in a variety of ways.

The new technology may be able to provide faster and more precise focusing, which is beneficial in video captures. On the other hand, the technique might enable camera manufacturers to create greater stabilization, which would result in sharper low-light photos.

Unfortunately, no brand has yet embraced this technology commercially, so stay tuned for more information when more becomes available.

LG’s latest effort will undoubtedly be a game-changer! For a few years, smartphone photography has seen enormous development, and the technology is currently leaping forward as well. However, when Liquid Lens technology advances, a new add-on will emerge.

