List of products Samsung will launch at “Samsung Unpacked 2021” on 11th August

Every device that Samsung is preparing to showcase has leaked online ahead of the company’s Galaxy Unpacked presentation, which is allegedly planned for August 11. The renders for the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were initially leaked a few weeks ago. Now, respected tipster Evan Blass has revealed renderings of Samsung’s full product portfolio, which is set to debut next month.

Blass sent a long series of tweets with all of the future goods’ GIFs. The two foldable Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earphones, and the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE are among them.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, a clamshell-styled foldable, is expected to make its debut during the August event. According to recent reports, the smartphone will have a larger 1.9-inch cover display than its predecessors, as well as a new dual-tone design. We can also see that the primary cameras are now vertically aligned, as opposed to horizontally align in the previous version.

The Snapdragon 888 processor is also likely to be included in the smartphone. It’s expected to cost approximately $1,200, giving it a more affordable option than the original Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is displayed in four color options in Blass’ tweet: gold, olive, black, and purple.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Let’s start with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will allegedly be the first Samsung gadget to use an Under-Display Camera (UDC), implying a bezel-free foldable display on the inside. The gadget is also likely to include S Pen compatibility, as Samsung seeks to extend the trademark feature of its Note series to its foldable range, which has been shelved for this year.

Black, Green, and White are the three color options for the Z Fold 3. Aside from that, the triple camera system at the rear and the punch-hole selfie snapper on the cover display are visible. It will have a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 5G processor, as well as a 4,500mAh battery and other features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Galaxy S21 FE is a highly anticipated gadget that will supposedly be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked presentation. According to a leaked Samsung product roadmap, the gadget may be released in August. We wouldn’t be shocked if Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 FE on August 11.

Furthermore, given that Blass has released a render of the S21 FE in his Twitter leak thread, it is highly likely that the gadget will debut on the stated date. The gadget will be available in four hues, according to Blass: White, Gold, Purple, and Black. However, according to a prior leak, the S21 FE would also be available in Olive Green.

According to a previous report by OnLeaks, the smartphone would have a 6.4-inch display and a glasstic back panel. Like the regular Galaxy S21 series, it will include a triple-camera system on the rear. The Galaxy S21 FE, on the other hand, is expected to have lower-end lenses because of its low price. Apart from that, not much is known about the gadget at this time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Aside from that, Blass has also shown the renderings for the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earphones. It will be the Galaxy Buds+’s replacement, and it will allegedly come with a redesigned charging case.

According to the tweet, the Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in three color options: green, purple, and white. A black-colored vehicle was also shown in a prior render leak report.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series

Aside from smartphones, Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation Galaxy smartwatches at the event. There will be two variants of the Galaxy Watch 4 series: the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in three hues, according to Blass’ tweets: black, grey, and white. It’s said to include a spinning navigation bezel and a handful of control buttons on the edge. The Galaxy Watch Active 4, on the other hand, resembles the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

It will be available in four different colors: black, grey, green, and rose gold. As previously reported, both future Galaxy Watch devices will use Samsung’s new Wear OS-based One UI Watch skin, which the firm debuted at MWC 2021.

So, these are all of the items that Samsung is slated to unveil at its Galaxy Unpacked presentation later this month. Even though Samsung has not officially confirmed anything about these items or the event date, given Blass’ track record, the event is extremely likely to take place on August 11.

Also Read: