Limited edition Halo Infinite themed RX 6900 XT GPU announced

In partnership with 343 Industries AMD, today revealed Halo Infinite themed RX 6900 XT Limited Edition graphics card with Halo Infinite design. The limited-edition Halo Infinite graphics card is one of the fastest gaming graphics cards ever developed by AMD with a design inspired by Master Chiefs Mark VII Mjolnir armor, including its 117 call sign and Cortana Blue Light. The Limited Edition Halo Infinite AMD graphics card features iridium-gold fans bordered by the Spartan call sign 117.

Microsoft and AMD have not only teamed up to add Ray Tracing at launch to Halo Infinite but also developed a limited edition Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite graphics card. Halo Infinite will add beam tracking at launch As part of Microsoft’s announcement of Halo Infinite’s PC edition, the company announced that it is working with AMD to introduce beam tracking into the game at launch. While some suggest raytracing will not be in the game on launch day, the partnership with AMD means that raytracing will be on the map via updates after launch.

Microsoft announced a new partnership with AMD in a separate blog post on Xbox Wire to optimize Halo Infinite for AMD CPUs and GPUs, including the Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. Through their partnership, they are working together with AMD engineers to optimize the performance of AMD Ryzen processors, including implementing changes that will make Halo Infinite stronger on processors with higher core and thread counts.

The AMD RDNA 2 architecture that powers their X and S series of Xbox consoles is the same architecture that powers the AMD RX 69000 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition GPU that is designed for powerful performance and high-resolution graphics for 4K games.

The tickets for Halo Infinite themed RX 6900 XT will not be available to purchase immediately, but there are several opportunities to win one in the coming weeks. The first chance to win a unique graphics card starts today, so keep your eyes peeled. First of all, it is important for AMD and 343 Industries that this card is special enough to get into the hands of the players. Halo Infinite will appear on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Games Pass for PC, and Steam. The team is working hard to ensure cross-play is as compatible as possible.