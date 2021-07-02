Live Dealer Casinos: The Most Reliable & Thrilling Providers Available Today

Live dealer casinos are a top choice for an increasing number of punters worldwide. Their popularity stems from these casinos representing the (as of now) only combination of tradition and technology. A live casino provides similar benefits as a traditional brick-and-mortar casino experience from the comfort and safety of your home. So if you need a relaxed way to enjoy casino games without bothering to visit a casino, live operators are the answer.

Whether it’s social distancing requirements, a lack of availability, or a general dislike towards land-based casinos, your options are not limited. Nowadays, all it takes is a smartphone, laptop, or PC, and you can enjoy casino gaming in real-time with human dealers. However, even with the increased practicality and availability, virtual casinos eliminate a fundamental aspect of casino entertainment: the human touch. Since there are countless live options today, we’ve compiled a list below to help make your decision easier. Let’s begin.

The Best Live Dealer Casinos On Offer Today: Top Picks

There are crucial considerations when selecting the best live casino, but instead of putting you through that process, we’ve done the legwork instead. Consequently, we’ve come up with five of the best, most reputable, and safest live casinos you can play at today. These operators include:

N1 Casino

Royal Panda Casino

Rizk Live Casino

Mr Green Live Casino

LeoVegas Casino.

N1 Casino

This casino features numerous attractive features and reputable licensing, making it a solid choice from the get-go. You’re looking at a sizable welcome package, decent reload bonuses, a Malta Gaming Authority license, and several excellent Live games. When it comes to the best live gaming on the market, this provider is one of the casinos that offer this type of gameplay 24/7.

The first thing you’ll notice about this operator will be the overall gaming experience and jaw-dropping graphics. Theme-wise, the N1 team went with a nod to Monaco’s old-world glamour and prestige, making for an intriguing stay.

When looking at different live dealer casinos, N1 is an excellent choice due to reliability, thrill, and a player-centric approach. The game selection isn’t too shabby, either, with dedicated tables for each game. Examples include live roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and numerous variations. Enjoying these live games does not require downloading a dedicated app. Instead, you can use your favorite browser to access live games.

Furthermore, you also have two ways of laying bets. The first involves using the voice chat to instruct the dealer, and the second is to use a console available on your smartphone or PC. Additionally, another advantage this live casino offers players is monitoring the dealers’ movements and addressing any disputes instantly. You can even play different tables simultaneously.

Royal Panda Casino

This operator is no longer available in the United Kingdom but has remained a favorite among UK punters. Regardless, this casino is also available in numerous other countries and welcomes punters from different regions. You’ll find a complete selection of gaming titles here, with in-house developed roulette and blackjack tables.

When it comes to the top live dealer casinos you can enjoy, we recommend Royal Panda for numerous reasons. Examples include four different live casino suppliers, including Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, and Evolution Gaming. Additionally, you’re also looking at multiple language dealers, progressive jackpots, VIP roulette, dedicated tables, and more.

Royal Panda also operates under a Malta Gaming Authority license, which says plenty about its reputation and security. Overall, check out this casino if you’re looking for trustworthiness and a longstanding stellar pedigree.

Rizk Live Casino

Contrary to its catchy name, Rizk Casino is an excellent choice if you’re looking to maximize your winning chances. Live dealer casinos are available at every corner, but few feature the same dependability as this operator.

Provider-wise, you can expect the tried-and-tested Evolution Gaming platform to bid you welcome. All of the live games at this casino come from this reputable developer, and the dedicated games come to your home directly from the casino’s Georgia studio. Additionally, we recommend checking out the Wheel of Rizk, known for frequent promotions and prizes to new and regular players.

Mr Green Live Casino

Punters looking for the best live dealer casinos should not miss Mr Green Live Casino and its superb offering. Three providers have lent their platforms and gaming titles to Mr Green’s library to create an impressive portfolio. One of the most pleasurable benefits of choosing this provider for your gaming sessions is the entertaining dealers. You can always count on their professionalism, in addition to the gaming selection.

Speaking of which, you can expect to see Pragmatic Play’s live games here, Authentic Gaming’s land-based tables, and Evolution Gaming’s branded and dedicated tables. There’s even a dedicated Casino Royale, not to mention an attractive welcome package. Overall, this gaming provider is an excellent choice for both aspiring and experienced live gaming enthusiasts.

LeoVegas Casino

There is not a more satisfying way to finish our list of the best live dealer casinos than with the legendary LeoVegas. This provider features a global reputation and three different gambling licenses (Italy, Malta, and the UK). Consequently, this operator has access to numerous markets and provides live gambling services to a significant part of the globe.

Additionally, you’ll find five different developers’ creations in this casino. These providers include Playtech (not the UK one), Ezugi, Pragmatic Play, Authentic Gaming, and Evolution Gaming. There are numerous reasons to consider exploring LeoVegas besides the previously listed. Examples include dedicated tables, multiple language dealers, VIP high stakes tables, progressive jackpot games, land-based roulette titles, and more.

Besides offering an impressive gaming library, LeoVegas also features Chambre Separee, its own dedicated studio. You’re also looking at a stellar mobile and desktop virtual experience and Italian, Danish, and English dealers. Overall, when it comes to live dealer casinos you’ll love, this operator has everything you could want, making it a no-brainer. Good luck!