Louis Vuitton To Launch A Video Game On Its 200th Anniversary Titled Louis

Luxury French fashion brand Louis Vuitton will be launching a mobile game titled Louis. The game, which is due to be released on iOS and Android devices on August 4, 2021, is part of the brand celebration to mark the 200th anniversary of its founders. Louis Vuitton’s smartphone game Louis will feature its mascot Vivienne, and players will embark on an adventurous journey through the brand’s history.

Two hundred years after Louis Vuitton has created a global luxury giant synonymous with travel, the brand’s birthmarks a milestone in ways it could never have imagined — including NFT embedded video game, window installations, social media activations galore, artwork, and a documentary on Apple TV. Other notable events celebrating the brand’s 200th anniversary include the new documentary A Look at Louis Vuitton, premiering on Apple TV in December, which shows how the iconic trunk has been reinterpreted by more than 200 notable personalities from the worlds of art, design, and sport.

Play culture has infiltrated the fashion world, and brands like Louis Vuitton recognize the growing global opportunities that games offer in the apparel market. Digitally is only one of many ways fashion lovers can consume high-fashion content with mobile video games. Like other reward-based mobile games, DR promotes friendly competition and gives players the added benefit of engaging in the game.

The Luxury fashion market has started a new global trend of luxury brands collaborating with video games to find a new digital audience. Pro-gaming organizations are a few steps ahead, some of them even building their own lifestyle brands. Luxury brands are also looking beyond video games for potential partners, and this is a current trend.

During the League of Legends World Cup final, 44 million spectators watched last November as China’s FunPlus Phoenix team hailed the trophy onto a custom-built high-tech suitcase designed by Louis Vuitton. While Paris was buzzing with couture shows, Burke paused on the phone to discuss 200 anecdotes from the mobile game, which will be released to celebrate Vuitton’s 200th birthday. The anecdotes follow Vivienne, a monogrammed flower figure who crisscrosses the globe to reveal the brand’s genesis, including founder Vivienne’s two-year trek from his hometown Anchay to Paris and his rise from apprentice to the luxury goods company owner.

