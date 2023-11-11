Lucid users can now charge other EVs with their stored battery energy

In the rapidly evolving world of electric vehicle (EV) innovation, Lucid Motors recently introduced a groundbreaking feature called “RangeXchange,” which represents a significant advancement for current and future Lucid owners. This innovative Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capability, made possible by Lucid’s proprietary bi-directional charging technology, enables Lucid EVs to recharge other electric vehicles using their stored battery energy. However, a key requirement for this feature is the acquisition of an adapter cable.

Amid efforts to expand its customer base despite operational losses in Q3, Lucid Motors has implemented several strategic initiatives. These include a referral program to reward existing owners for bringing in new customers and an alignment with the North American Charging Standard (NACS), paving the way for access to Tesla’s Supercharger network by 2025.

Despite production challenges stemming from subdued demand for their high-end luxury EVs, Lucid Motors stands out for its technological prowess. The Air sedan, with its impressive miles per kilowatt-hour ratio, sets a new efficiency standard in the EV market, outperforming competitors in terms of range capability.

The introduction of RangeXchange marks a bold step forward in Lucid’s technological journey. Through an Over-The-Air (OTA) update, Lucid is leveraging its existing bi-directional charging capabilities to enable V2V charging. This groundbreaking feature will initially be rolled out to U.S. customers, tapping into the bi-directional charging and software technology inherent in Lucid’s Air sedans.

Eric Bach, Lucid’s Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer, emphasizes the multifaceted nature of Lucid’s in-house-designed Wunderbox. More than just a hardware component for recharging, it serves as the foundation for RangeXchange and holds potential applications in vehicle-to-home backup power, time-of-use (TOU) optimization, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) power.

Bach envisions a future where Lucid’s bi-directional charging technology extends beyond V2V charging to more advanced applications like V2G, while acknowledging the regulatory challenges that lie ahead. Meanwhile, Lucid has already been making progress in the vehicle-to-home (V2H) arena, aligning with promises of a Connected Home Charging Station.

For U.S. customers interested in embracing RangeXchange, Lucid will provide access through the purchase of a cable adapter, expected to be available later this month. Although the price of this essential accessory has not been disclosed, Lucid Motors is committed to keeping its audience informed.

In addition to its technological breakthroughs, Lucid’s global presence is expanding with the opening of its first international manufacturing plant in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With an annual assembly capacity of 5,000 vehicles and ambitious plans to reach 155,000 EVs per year, Lucid’s entry into the Middle East and North African (MENA) market reflects a strategic move, supported by a substantial $1.5 billion investment from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

In the dynamic landscape of EV innovation, Lucid Motors’ RangeXchange not only represents a leap forward in charging technology but also underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the electric vehicle sector. As the industry evolves, Lucid’s strategic moves and technological expertise position it as a formidable player, ready to influence the future of electric mobility.