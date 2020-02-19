MaxWholesale secured $3M in Series A funding round

B2B eCommerce platform for the Kirana Stores, MaxWholesale has now secured $3 million as a part of its Series A funding round led by the IAN Fund I and Abu Dhabi based private family office AI Falaj Investment Company.

Some of the existing investor Maple Capital also participated in this funding round with the Info Edge former CFO – Ambarish Raghuvanshi, Maple Capital, Biba Group, among others.

The startup will be using the funds to hire new talent and develop its technology stack further while accelerating growth and expand its reach to Kirana Stores in the coming months.

Samarth Agrawal, CEO, and Founder of MaxWholesale, said,

“We are thrilled to partner with IAN, AL Falaj, and Maple Capital as we further scale our operations. We felt that there was a dire need for technology in this sector and hence, we introduced data science into this field to make restocking more predictable and organised. With this approach, we are aiming to change the way in which the business is done at these stores.”

