McLaren Applied reveals its EV goals and strategies to conquer the industry

In an interview with Forbes, McLaren Applied disclosed its strategy to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) market in the upcoming years. McLaren has a track record of being at the forefront of technology, both in its Formula 1 racing and automotive engineering divisions, and now its former technology division has outlined its plan for success in the EV industry.

Formerly, McLaren Applied was the division of McLaren that utilized the innovations developed for their race and high-performance cars to explore opportunities in other industries. As a result, the company engaged in engineering for various products, such as medical equipment and bicycles. However, following its acquisition by Greybull Capital, the business has a more focused mission that centers around data communications and engineering for mainstream vehicles. According to a Forbes report, McLaren Applied now concentrates on providing automotive parts to other automakers, with a particular emphasis on inverters for electric vehicles. The company aims to compete with Tesla, the current leader in the EV market.

Stephen Lambert, Head of Electrification at McLaren Applied, explained the company’s approach to electrification, which is divided into multiple phases or waves. The first wave was initiated by Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster, and we are now in the second wave, which is characterized by mass adoption. Automakers worldwide are vying to introduce as many electric vehicle options as possible to meet the increasing demand for electrified mobility.

Electrification

McLaren is concentrating on the third and fourth waves of electrification, according to reports. The third wave will focus on electric vehicle efficiency, which automakers can travel the farthest with the smallest battery, resulting in the best profit margins. McLaren’s IPG5 EV inverter is introduced here, and it is their product offering. As per Stephen Lambert, McLaren’s Head of Electrification, “The inverter really is the heart of that driver experience,” because it is responsible for transferring energy from the battery to the motors of an electric vehicle, allowing for accurate or imprecise motor control for the driver. Lambert explains why many people prefer the driving experience of the Porsche Taycan over alternative Tesla products.

McLaren’s inverter is highly remarkable. According to the company, it is the most power-dense inverter available, and due to its exclusive design, its compatibility with 800-volt architecture, and its use of silicon carbide, it can achieve unparalleled levels of performance and efficiency. This feeds into what McLaren believes will be the fourth wave of electrification, the driving experience of electric vehicles. As the market of electric vehicles continues to grow, consumers will look for more ways to choose between the vehicles.