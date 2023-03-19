Polestar 3 electric SUV launched in China with a price cut of $29K

Polestar launches its Polestar 3 electric SUV with a price cut of $29,000 in China. The automaker is consistently working toward increasing its sales this year. The Polestar 3 is a full-size SUV designed to compete with the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S in the market for large electric SUVs. To enhance its competitiveness, Polestar has announced a substantial price reduction in the Chinese market, which is one of the most significant price cuts seen this year.

When the Polestar 3 was initially launched, it was advertised to Chinese consumers at a starting price of 880,000 yuan ($127,756), placing it in the luxury category. The high-performance version was even more expensive, starting at 1,030,000 yuan ($149,532). However, at the Chinese unveiling this week, Polestar lowered the price by an average of 200,000 yuan ($29,035), according to a report by CnEVPost.

The starting price of the Polestar 3 is now 698,000 yuan ($101,333), while the performance model starts at 789,000 yuan ($114,544), representing a price cut of 182,000 yuan ($26,422) and 232,000 yuan ($33,681), respectively. Polestar anticipates commencing production at its Chinese factory in mid-2023, and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this year. In addition to this, the Polestar 3 will be manufactured at a joint production facility with Volvo in South Carolina, commencing in mid-2024, with deliveries following shortly thereafter.

The EV market in China

