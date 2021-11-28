MediaTek Dimensity 9000 could be the costliest processor from MediaTek

In 2021, we’ll see a lot of smartphones powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC. One of the reasons for this is that the Dimensity 1200 chip was a low-cost option when compared to Qualcomm’s equivalent. According to Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 9000 SoC might cost twice as much as the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC may cost significantly more than those powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. As a result, we can expect the pricing of smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC to be comparable to those powered by the Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 888 processors.

Comparison with Qualcomm processor

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 from Qualcomm is claimed to be more costly than the Dimensity 9000 SoC. As a result, smartphones equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship CPU will be significantly more expensive than those equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset is predicted to be significantly less expensive than the Dimensity 9000 SoC. In actuality, the Dimensity 7000 may be priced similarly to the Dimensity 1200 SoC. A phone powered by the Dimensity 7000 SoC will most likely cost the same as a smartphone powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

On November 30, Qualcomm will release the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1. While MediaTek is releasing processors such as the Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 7000 SoCs. As a result, we may anticipate a slew of high-end smartphones at a variety of pricing points. The pricing of these gadgets might range from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 1,000,000 for high-end Android smartphones.

All of these smartphones will have powerful computer power, as well as the most recent connection standards and other features. These handsets will also bring 5G to the masses, and we can expect to see inexpensive 5G smartphones from various OEMs such as Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, and others in Q1 or Q2 of 2022.

Xiaomi may launch its phone with Qualcomm and MediaTek processor

The forthcoming Xiaomi 12 is expected to be the world’s first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 chipset. Similarly, another variation of the Xiaomi 12 series based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is likely to be released.

