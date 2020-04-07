Most used MRP modules in Manufacturing

From the bakery that produces daily batches of bread and pastry to the oil refinery that runs production 24/7 for months without a halt, it is well-observed that different manufacturers have different needs. So it would make sense that for an up-and-coming manufacturer, the MRP of choice is the one that covers all the aspects. But what are the MRP modules that almost all manufacturers need regardless of production patterns? Knowing the answer to this ensures that owners receive the best bang for the buck.

Here, we’ll look into some modules that might be used in varied ways between industries, yet serve an essential role in any business.

Financial Management

Arguably the most important in this list, financial management modules act as a timekeeper of production cycles, and as an effective management tool that aids every department in the company. As finances serve the backbone of every business, it is required of an effective finance module to adapt to every department.

At its core, MRP software programmes aim to provide manufacturers full control over their material use and production, hence this finance management module will help owners to visualise how money flows throughout their business. Hence, financial management modules like Odoo ERP for Accounting are expected to compile all financial information and provide owners with the ability to view all of their business’s finances from material supply to inventory stock by providing basic features such as a general ledger and the company’s credit and debit accounts.

Some other functionalities like enhanced security features, global transaction compatibility, and real-time finance threshold alerts may also give a particular financial management module an edge during the decision-making process.

Inventory Management

For a manufacturer, inventory is one of its greatest assets, and its management opens up a path of greater efficiency, increased customer satisfaction, and higher profit margins. With the ability to purchase materials based on forecasts and the ability to consider unique order requirements into the equation, inventory management allows a manufacturer to get rid of obsolete inventory while it retains some value, and constantly inches towards the goal of perfect inventory flow.

This module interacts with multiple departments across the enterprise, from acquiring raw materials to notifying the final shipment, and makes use of tools like invoicing, shipping, and sales order management to boost productivity.

Due to how extensive inventory management modules are, one could deduce the strength of an ERP package by the amount of inventory control functions it contains. Many modules like Odoo Warehouse offer stock level tracking, inventory receipt processing and functionality in multiple locations, enabling robust functionality, making the whole process robust.

These features mentioned tend to be more complex than the usual, which is why it’s important to prioritize inventory modules the most when in the hunt for an MRP. While the initial cost of implementation may be more when choosing the best inventory management module, the payoff is worth it as a good inventory module with extensive features will aid the manufacturer in beating out competitors.

Sales and Order Management

When customers place orders for the products they require, they become sale orders at the manufacturer. Then, MRP software programmes start processes to create a work schedule and order raw materials from sources according to the customer order.

Alongside alerting sales management whether the order is on track, this module enables employees to let customers know if there’s any inconvenience in a hassle-free manner. Due to keeping extensive records on all transactions that were needed to fulfil the order, complete with detailed links, modules like Odoo Sales also enable comprehensive and insightful reporting. As sales orders can be repeatable with previously-keyed in preferences, the whole process is made more efficient.

Purchasing and Supply Chain Management

The basis of manufacturing is having an efficient inventory, and at its core is purchasing and managing the supply chain. SCM modules cover a vast range of functionalities, starting from recording sales orders and forecasting product demands, to scheduling actual demands based on the preset production schedule, to notifying supply chain management the correct time to place purchase orders on suppliers.

Alongside demand planning, demand forecasting also aids manufacturers by predicting future demands for products based on previous reports which can be used to create a production plan that meets demand without exceeding it. The more effective a forecasting tool is, the better it is in cutting costs by reducing spoilage and excess inventory.

Modules like Odoo Purchase aid supply chain managers to keep track of orders from the warehouse to the receiving address with constant updates so that any required follow-up is done promptly. On the other hand, these modules also help out outsourcing manufacturers by maintaining inventory statuses and purchasing schedules. While they give over components to production, the producers begin work under the manufacturer’s supervision. SCM modules make it possible to track progress with a high level of synchronicity and allows manufacturers to impose prescribed processes and quality standards on suppliers with ease.

Supplier relationship management

In this module, requests are tracked for supplier quotations complete with a rating system of those quotes so that they are more organised for future reference. Playing an important role in ensuring manufacturing quality, SRM keeps track of quality standards in each supplier and constantly checks for updated international certifications.

If certifications ever become obsolete, alerts are promptly sent to manufacturers. SRM is a module with rather simple functionalities but the role it plays in quality control and outsourcing is immense.

Conclusion

Each manufacturing firm may have different aspects to cover and different expectations from an MRP, so it is important to prioritize when it comes to additional modules, especially if the company is just starting out. However, by utilising these near-essential modules, a manufacturer can ensure that their company is producing at a supply level that aligns with the market demand. Dead stock piling up may be fatal to firm growth and progress, hence manufacturers can make the best use of these modules to keep track of ever-changing market demands and therefore accurately assess production needs and sync up details to avoid delays.