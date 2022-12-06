Musk converts several rooms at Twitter HQ into bedrooms for employees

After his choice to either be “extremely hardcore” at work or quit, Elon Musk has converted rooms at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco into small bedrooms, consisting unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant work monitors, as per the media reports.

According to a report by Forbes,

the beds are prepared for remaining “hardcore” staffers to be able to stay overnight at the office.

Citing sources, the report mentioned, “As employees came to the office on Monday, they saw several rooms in the office being converted into “small sleeping quarters.”

The bedrooms have “bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and what appears to be a queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs just begging for convivial workplace collaboration”.

Since there was no announcement from Musk or the company about the move, it left the employees surprised and shocked.

A source was quoted saying, “It’s not a good look. It’s yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up.”

According to the report there were maybe “four to eight such rooms per floor” at the Twitter HQ.

Last month, Musk gave ultimatum to employees that they have to do “extremely hardcore” work or quit the social media platform.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” Musk wrote in an internal memo to employees.

He said, “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”