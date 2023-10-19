Navigating the Changes: A Guide to Mythic+ in Dragonflight

Mythic Plus is an pseudo-endless dungeon difficulty that tests every player in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This is a great way to get involved in creating endgame content as it relies on a seasonal rotation of new and old dungeons. If you are a true PvE player looking to reach new heights in the game, Mythic Boost will help you successfully collect keys of any level up to 20. Does this sound exciting? You bet! Let us also explain to you how the Mythic Plus system works, how to actually start the run, and what rewards are available to you there.

What Are Mythic Plus Dungeons?

Mythic Plus is a system used in eight dungeons (in each season) to be accomplished within the assigned time. The main distinctive feature of M+ is that it scales based on the assigned keystone level and can theoretically scale forever, unlike Normal, Heroic, and Mythic modes. To level up a key, you must complete a specific instance using your Mythic Keys within the assigned period of time. Your key will be reduced by one level if you don’t time your run correctly. The number of levels the key can be upgraded to depends on how quickly you complete the race.

The difficulty scale for the Keystone starts at two and grows with each successful key. Each key level has a specific scaling factor. The higher the key level is, the bigger the potential rewards. Since there is less of a difference between a 19 and a 20 than there is between a level two and three key, the increase in difficulty is not linear. Here is how that works:

Lvl 2 — None

Lvl 3 — 8%

Lvl 4 — 17%

Lvl 5 — 26%

Lvl 6 — 36%

Lvl 7 — 47%

Lvl 8 — 59%

Lvl 9 — 71%

Lvl 10 — 85%

Lvl 11 — 104%

Lvl 12 — 124%

Lvl 13 — 146%

Lvl 14 — 171%

Lvl 15 — 198%

Lvl 16 — 228%

Lvl 17 — 261%

Lvl 18 — 297%

Lvl 19 — 336%

Lvl 20 — 380%

You will receive your Mythic Plus Rating for finishing Mythic Plus keys, which increases in value based on your best Tyrannical and Fortified runs of each dungeon. Try to finish each and every dungeon on each affix to maximize your rating.

What Are Affixes?

Weekly special effects known as Mythic+ affixes increase the difficulty of M+ dungeons by adding new challenges. The affixes are assigned to a legendary keystone at specific levels and become functional at keystone levels 2 and higher. The first tier of additional affixes, such as Volcanic, Afflicted, Storming, and Entangling, Incorporeal will be applied at keystone level 7. The additional qualifiers Bolstering, Bursting, Raging, Sanguine, and Spiteful will be used at Keystone 14+. The affixes have by far the largest impact on any given week, significantly impacting how players approach the dungeon and, in many cases, how they set up their characters.

What Are Mythic Plus Dungeons in Season 3?

Eight dungeons are included in Dragonflight Season 3, including two brand-new instances and six from earlier expansions. Dawn of the Infinites: Galakrond’s Fall and Dawn of the Infinites: Murozond’s Rise are the new Dragonflight dungeons released for the Season 3. Darkheart Thicket, Black Rook Hold, Waycrest Manor, Atal’Dazar, Everbloom, and Throne of the Tides are the six dungeons that have already appeared in past expansions.

How to Start Running M+ Dungeons?

To get started with the Mythic Plus dungeon, you must have the Mythic+ key, and your character must be at max level. You will also need to assemble a group of five players — one tank, one healer, and three DPSs. Ideally, it is recommended to select a class setup for a specific affix of the current week. But, there is good news for those who are just starting their journey in overcoming the Mythic+ keys. If your key level is below 16, it is better to focus more on rotation and boss mechanics instead of selecting synergizing classes. This will help you accomplish any Mythic+ dungeon within the assigned time.

To get your first Mythic Keystone in World of Warcraft’s Mythic Plus Dungeons in Dragonflight, you need to go through at least one M+0 dungeon. Completing a base-level (Mythic zero) dungeon will grant you a Mythic Keystone at level two, giving you the chance to start pushing a key from scratch. Once you enter the target instance and select the Mythic difficulty level that matches your key, you will notice a bronze Font of Power nearby. By using the key, you will activate the Mythic+ dungeon, and based on the results of completing it, you will receive a new key. If you go faster than the time allotted to you, the key will become of a higher level than at the beginning of the wound. Otherwise, the key level will be lowered by one level.

Get the Max out of Your M+ Runs

Apart from exciting challenges, M+ dungeons offer a lot of great rewards and benefits to players. Strategycilly plan your gameplay to obtain precious currencies, titles, and high-level item gear.