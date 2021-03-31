New Innovations to Change the Way You Watch TV

As technology advances the way we watch television is also changing. People now a day are demanding more and more advanced ways of innovation. They expect a unique innovation which will be able to provide them with a better television viewing experience. With the beginning of the New Year smart TV companies too are now rolling out newer and better TV sets for the audiences.

One of key innovations is HDR Programming in smart TV. HDR Programming stands for High Dynamic Range. This technology enables video content viewing with a wider range of colors and highlights compared to the traditional television sets. This technology can be accessed in different formats. The major ones are HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. HDR10 is the current minimum industry standard whereas HDR10+ is a newer version which serves accurate brightness adjustment per scene. Netflix is already equipped with mechanisms to support both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

When it comes to technological advancement, Samsung is never too far behind. With its immense amount of research and development Samsung is all set to launch the ‘Samsung Tap View’ feature. This feature will allow the users to share a video from their phones onto their television sets. For now, this feature is developed and supported by Samsung TVs belong to 2020 model.

Samsung Tap View feature is supported by both iOS and Android systems. The simple way in which it functions is, once any program is downloaded on the phone by the user, it activates the NFC mode. This can be connected with the NFC receiver on the TV and viewed.

What sets this feature apart from its counterparts is the sheer simplicity it offers in functioning. One can access this service by simply tapping their phone against the television set or by just holding it closer to the screen. The Samsung Tap View then reads the information and starts playing the content from the phone.

Amongst all this another South Korean tech giant is rolling out its new innovation in the market, a roll-able television set. This high end rollable television set can unfurl like a projector screen. The model is named LG Signature OLED R and is made available only at limited stores in South Korea. The acronym OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Deode technology. This technology is capable of providing its viewers with a cinema like experience at the comfort of their homes.

LG’s statement says, “LG’s exquisite creation liberates users from the limitations of the wall, enabling owners to curate their living environment without having to permanently set aside space for a large, black screen that is only useful when turned on.” The 65 inch model will cost the buyers approximately $87,000.

Another interesting trend to look out for are the 8K TV sets. These television sets are equipped for displaying images in 33 million pixels. This gets them far ahead in the game compared to the 4K sets with 8 million pixels. Also, not all content can be supported by the 8K television sets. Just some handful events shot such as the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo can be visible.

Due to the Covid lockdown and rise in work from home culture people are spending more and more time in front of their television sets. Thus the companies are trying their best to introduce better and newer technology and capture most of this market.