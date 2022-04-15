New York Auto Show opening for the first time since 2019

Proclaimed Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “This event is a sign that New York is back.” The first New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) since 2019 is coming back with new changes in the interim. The show comes along as the industry is focused on electrification, there is plenty to see and look forward to.

World Car Awards was the Exhibit No.1, giving the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 three awards- Car of the year, the electric car of the year, and car design of the year. The Audi e-Tron GT won the performance car of the year. Then the Toyota Yaris Cross is the only non-EV car to have won the Urband car of the year award. It is the car that is not available for US customers directly, one has to be equipped in the country through a dealer.

Other models

Over at Jeep, they were showing some traditional models, such as a long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer L with a black roof, but there was also ample celebration of the Grand Cherokee 4xe, the company’s second plug-in hybrid after the Wrangler. The Cherokee 4xe will also get a High Altitude version and the Wagoneer L a loaded Carbide variant.

“For Jeep, it’s full speed ahead on electrification,” said Jeep CEO Christian Meunier at a hotel press briefing. Hyundai was on a roll with the triple World Car wins, and Global CEO José Muñoz said that it is “the fastest-growing mainstream auto brand. The demand for the Ioniq 5 is overwhelming.”

Potential vehicles

It is said that Kia’s EV6 is a sister car to the Ioniq 5, and maybe it deserved to win the World Car Design award, but Kia isn’t hurting too badly—it just had its second-best quarter ever. It’s also second in electric vehicles sales (after Tesla), thanks to having not one but two battery models—the EV6 and the Kona. Kia Chief Operating Officer Steven Center said Kia will have 14 EVs by 2027—and will be releasing them at a rate of two per year. The plan is for 1.9 million global battery car sales by 2030.

Furthermore, the Niro is redesigned for 2023, with styling (including a cool rear “aero blade profile panel,” with inspiration from the HabaNiro concept first shown at NYIAS in 2019.) All three versions of the new Niro are electrified, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric. The boxy and angular Kia EV9 SUV concept—a cousin of Tesla’s Cybertruck—was green-lighted for production in 2023, initially in Europe. The 2023 Telluride was also shown, with a new grille and roof, LED lighting, and a cladding update.

Additionally, many startups were highlighted during the event. From high-end gaming capacity to up-loadable content, various features were showcased. BMW and Polestar vehicles were also present during the show.