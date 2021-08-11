Next Apple iPhone to include portrait mode, AI filters, & smaller notch, says reports

Bloomberg reports that Apple is preparing numerous camera upgrades for the upcoming iPhone. According to the source, users will be able to capture video with portrait blurring effects using a tool called Cinematic Video. This feature is available in portrait shots, but not in video recordings. For a number of years now, Samsung phones have had this feature built-in.

Bloomberg claimed that the next iPhone would also have a new filter system that will allow users to pick from a variety of style options to enhance color, shadow, and contrast. Apple’s existing filter system employs artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reports, which makes the new function different.

There are also plans for a new video format, called ProRes, and a faster refresh rate for the displays for this model, according to the source. The majority of mid-range and high-end Android phones now feature faster refresh rates, which makes browsing through images and webpages more fluid. Apple implemented this function for the first time with the iPad Pro model.

As like in iPad Pro models we might also get to see higher refresh rates on an iPhone as well, starting with the iPhone 13 is likely which will be offering screens with high refresh rates.

In contrast, speculations say that Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion panels will be reserved for Pro versions, with 60Hz screens reserved for the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13. This would be a nice change. After its announcement in September, Apple expects to deliver the iPhone 13 a few weeks later.

Is Apple iPhone 13 going to feature new video features?

Everybody, including us, is excited about the iPhone 13’s release. As we get closer to September, when Apple is anticipated to reveal the next iPhone, we hear more and more about it. As iPhone 13 being one of the next upcoming iPhones by Apple, we believe that this series will also be coming with the support for portrait video recording, ProRes video recording, and a color-correction filtering system. Also, few reports claim that the strong media creation capabilities of the iPhone 13 Pro are anticipated to be enhanced as a result of these upgrades.

In the past, we’ve heard about the portrait-oriented iPhone 13, but this is merely another source that confirms the allegation. To enhance the artistic value of a video, a bokeh (artistic blur) effect is applied to it. Apple’s LiDAR scanner, according to previous reports, will be used to make the magic happen.

Apple’s ProRes video format will be supported on the iPhone 13 Pro. Creative experts may generate higher-quality outputs using this format, which was launched by Apple more than a decade ago Up to 8K resolution may be achieved by using the Apple final cut pro video editing program.

This means that experts will be able to transform the iPhone 13 Pro’s footage into outstanding material. Our best guess is that the iPhone 13 Pro will record in 8K like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

