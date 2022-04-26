RTFKT and Nike cryptokicks range in price from $7,500 to $9,000 USD (2.5 to 3 ether). The virtual sneakers can be replaced with digital vials, which are sold at a premium. Nike and RTFKT have created a virtual run of 20,000 Nike Dunk Genesis Cryptokicks. The virtual sneakers cost cryptopanters $7,500 to $9,000 (2.5 to 3 ether) This is part of a larger bet by the companies on the Metaverse.

NFT Sneakers for the Metaverse are now available. Nike’s NFT Metaverse Sneakers are selling for $8,000

RTFKT, together with Nike CryptoKicks, introduce the future of Sneakers, powered by Skin Vial tech Welcome to 2052 : 🌐👟🧪 pic.twitter.com/7449L79Bf4 — RTFKT Studios (@RTFKTstudios) April 22, 2022

An athletic wear maker purchased RTFKT, a virtual shoe designer, last December in the hopes of establishing a strong foothold in the Metaverse. Currently, the investment is paying dividends.

Over the weekend, RTFKT and Nike created a limited edition run of 20,000 NFT sneakers called the Nike Dunk Genesis Cryptokicks. Since their introduction, cryptopanters have been purchasing virtual sneakers for $ 7,500 to $ 9,000. (2.5 to 3 ethers). To change their appearance, a digital vial might be utilized. The digital vial alone is worth at least $2,500. (0.8 ether.)

The plans for distributing the true version of the digital product to the owners of these NFTs have yet to be announced. As a result, the Snapchat filter was created in such a way that the owner may wear the kick in AR. This isn’t just Nike betting; it’s part of a wider bet on virtual fashion.

Adidas announced in December that we acquired 30,000 NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Possessing NFTs reduces both virtual and physical clothing. This is a strategy. Dolce & Gabbana was captured as well.

Nike and Adidas are expanding their presence in the Metaverse: Adidas has purchased sandbox terrain, and the game Heavy Metaverse is currently in beta testing. Nike has invested in Roblox, a popular digital environment for kids.

CloneX was created by RTFKT. Takashi Murakami made 20,000 3D animated profile photo art pieces. The membership fee for Justin Bieber CloneX has grown to over $50,000, but there are advantages.

A mysterious box was left in February by the owner. After weeks of speculation, the box eventually included Cryptokicks, which is now worth around $10,000, as well as an unusual collection of vials.

