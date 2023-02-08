Reports suggest that Nokia recently used the metaverse to connect remote breweries and train aircraft techs. Once known as a manufacturer of hard and durable mobile phones, Nokia has been working quite hard on developing industry use cases for the metaverse. It can help Nokia to make a big comeback in the electronics industry in the upcoming years.

Nokia is looking to develop industrial use cases for the metaverse

From beer breweries on opposite ends of the globe to aircraft technicians in isolated airports, telecoms infrastructure firm Nokia has been looking for ways to use the metaverse to aid workers in remote locations.

Nokia, who many remember as a manufacturer of consumer mobile devices, has since pivoted into developing technologies and equipment that deliver the internet. The Chief Technical Officer of Nokia Oceania, Robert Joyce, told Cointelegraph that their future plans also include delivering the metaverse. He also mentioned that Nokia set up two new labs last year to look at the metaverse and the technologies that underpin the metaverse.

Joyce noted that last year, Nokia also began collaborating with an Australian university to deliver a 5G-connected microbrewery using metaverse technology. He added that by using augmented reality, also known as AR, researchers from a brewery tech lab at the University of Technology Sydney have been working alongside researchers from a twin facility at a university in Germany. Meanwhile, in South Australia, Joyce said that Nokia has been using metaverse to assist Cessna aircraft technicians at remote airports potentially.

Nokia CTO says metaverse will have the biggest impact on industries

Recently, Nokia used metaverse to connect remote breweries and train aircraft techs. Earlier this month, Nokia’s global chief strategy and technology officer Nishant Batra told the World Economic Forum that the metaverse would have the biggest impact on industries rather than the consumer market.

Batra wrote in a Jan 13 WEF op-ed that ports have begun using digital twins to track every computer on their docks, no matter how deeply they are buried in stacks. Aerospace companies are also building engines and fuselages in the digital world to simulate exactly how an aircraft will fly – long before it took its first mechanical part. Joyce agreed with the statement adding he does not expect the consumer metaverse to take off until 2030.

