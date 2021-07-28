Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds launched globally, priced at Rs 5,999 or $99

UK-based tech company Nothing has finally unveiled the long-awaited Nothing Ear (1) wireless earpiece. After being leaked and rumored regularly in the last few months on the internet, wireless earphones are about to go on sale worldwide. They will be available to purchase on August 17th across 45 countries priced at Rs 5,999/ $99 / £99 / €99.

Nothing is a consumer tech startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. They are launching their first tech product and Pei aims to build an ecosystem of tech accessories and devices.

The Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation at this price point. It has Fast Pair for Android devices, Gesture Control customization as well as the ear (1) companion app for Android phones and Apple iPhone. The app can also be used to locate the earbuds in your home if you lost them, as you can trigger a loud beep sound from the app. Comparing to the global pricing, they’re cheaper in India. The product will be Flipkart Exclusive in India.

They also look stylish, innovative, and definitely distinct. Pei calls the Ear (1) “a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market”. They’re equipped with 11.6mm drivers which are tuned by a Swedish company called Teenage Engineering.

The Ear (1) app provides more EQ adjustment options and Active Noise Cancelling controls to customize your sound. The ANC is rated at 40dB, and even the high-speed wind noise of 40km/h, says Nothing, can be separated to amplify your voice through the microphone during a voice call. They are also IPX4 sweat and splash resistant.

According to Nothing, with ANC turned off, the ear (1) wireless earbuds will be able to deliver up to 5.7 hours of battery life on the earbuds and up to 34 hours with the charging case. They also feature a transparency mode like the AirPods Pro and can be fast-charged wirelessly.