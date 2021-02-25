Nothing taps Teenage Engineering to design products

Swedish gadgets house Teenage Engineering, most popular for its scope of delightfully planned sound items, is working with Nothing on its impending item delivers. Nothing is the new customer tech brand from ex-OnePlus executive Carl Pei. Pei says that Teenage Engineering is one of Nothing’s establishing accomplices, and will drive the plan stylish at his new organization.

Nothing says that Teenage Engineering’s fellow benefactor and CEO Jesper Kouthoofd will fill in as the inventive lead and ‘visionary behind Nothing’s plan world,’ while Tom Howard, Teenage Engineering’s bad habit head of configuration, will be Nothing’s head of plan. Southwood said that following quite a while of innovative work, they are presented in where he expects they will have something energizing to show to the world.

Pei says that he’s now worked with Teenage Engineering to make an item guide “that is one of a kind and consistent with Nothing’s vision.” Nothing’s first item is a couple of remote earbuds, due for discharge this late spring. It’ll be interesting to perceive what configuration signals they take from Teenage Engineering’s M-1 earphones.

As a token of the sorts of items Teenage Engineering has put out throughout the long term, look at the OB-4, a radio/instrument/speaker mixture that had a perpetual circling tape underlying, letting you physically rewind anything played on the speaker. There was likewise its scope of $89 small scale synths with sounds from retro Capcom titles, or the secluded synthesizers it delivered the earlier year.

Teenage Engineering is a Swedish shopper gadgets organization and producer established in 2005 by Jesper Kouthoofd, David Eriksson, Jens Rudberg, and David Möllerstedt and situated in Stockholm. Its items incorporate gadgets and synthesizers, with its center item being the OP-1, just as moment cameras. Their items have been generally welcomed for their stylish worth and usefulness.

Teenage Engineering was established in 2005 by Jesper Kouthoofd, Jens Rudberg, David Eriksson and later joined by David Möllerstedt, who recently headed the sound division at EA DICE. Their first item, the OP-1, was presented at the NAMM Show in 2010. Shortly after delivery, Teenage Engineering created a few “extras”, which could be utilized to control the unit’s info handles.

Artists who utilize Teenage Engineering items incorporate Kevin Parker, frontman of Tame Impala, NOCASINO, Beck, Bon Iver, Depeche Mode, Kings Kaleidoscope, Low, Miike Snow, Drew Shirley of Switchfoot, Housemeister, Damian Kulash of OK Go, Chicago maker Monte Booker, Swedish House Mafia and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES.