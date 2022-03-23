Nothing’s first smartphone to compete Apple not OnePlus

Nothing’s CEO and former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei stated today during a live webcast that the company’s first smartphone will be released this summer. The Phone 1 will be called that, run Android, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU.

Yes, Carl Pei was caught handing Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon this phone, although encased in a privacy-protecting case.

Following the launching of its Ear 1 truly wireless earphones last year, the Phone 1 will be the company’s second product. A brief teaser clip published today hints that the phone may have a series of light strips integrated into its back, while a previous rumor said that it may contain transparent design aspects similar to the company’s earbuds.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be the company’s second product, following its initial product, the Nothing Ear (1), a TWS. Nothing Phone (1) will function seamlessly with third-party accessories such as Apple AirPods, according to the business.

You’ve speculated, and now you know. Nothing phone (1) is officially coming. It’s unlike anything else. Summer 2022. Sign up for the latest updates on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. pic.twitter.com/Lo4UPkk7MT — Nothing (@nothing) March 23, 2022

But Nothing isn’t ready to discuss specifications or pricing. Pei was particularly vague about what purpose these light strips may play in the finished product during an interview with The Verge prior to today’s launch.

Could we be looking at a fresh take on the notification light, which was formerly a common issue on a slew of Blackberry and Android phones, including those from OnePlus?

Leaked details about Nothing Phone (1)

There is currently no information available about the hardware specs of the Nothing Phone (1). However, the business has stated that the Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU would power the Nothing Phone (1).

There is no word on whether the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a flagship or a mid-range processor. In terms of software, the Nothing Phone (1) will launch with a nearly stock Android UI dubbed Nothing OS, with a Nothing Launcher on top.

Please keep in mind that the Nothing Launcher will be available for free on the Google Play Store starting in April.

Nothing OS, which is anticipated to be based on Android 12 OS, will power the Nothing Phone (1). Given the debut date (around Summer 2022), the smartphone may potentially come pre-installed with Android 13 OS.

Despite running standard Android OS, the Nothing OS will provide a plethora of customization options that are intended to improve the overall user experience. Not only is that, but the Nothing Phone (1) is said to be compatible with Tesla electric vehicles. As a result, the smartphone is anticipated to be released in regions other than India, such as the United States and Europe.

Leaked for Pricing for Nothing Phone (1)

There is no word on how much the Nothing Phone (1) will cost right now. However, the smartphone is projected to be competitively priced, perhaps costing less than phones with comparable features and specifications. The smartphone will be released this summer, and it is believed to be offered only on Flipkart in India.

