Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 expected for 2022 – Will be faster than previous RTX 3090

NVIDIA plans to release the RTX 3090 Ti in January 2022. According to a fresh source, the business will release the next generation of NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards as early as Q3 2022. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 will be available in Q3 2022, according to the source.

All three future RTX GPUs will be built on new architecture, and they are expected to set a new standard in the consumer graphics card category.

Given that the RTX 3000 series of GPUs are very strong, it will be fascinating to see how the RTX 4000 series of graphics cards perform.

These GPUs will be manufactured by TSMC, a company that also manufactures semiconductors for companies like Apple, utilizing 5nm or 6nm production.

The high-end edition of the RTX 4000 series GPU may include 32GB GDDR6 video memory with a 256-bit bus and memory speed of 18Gbps. These GPUs are also projected to have better ray-tracing performance than current-generation GeForce graphics cards.

If nothing else, we will see 4090, 4080 and 4070 in 2022Q3. I don't think this is new information. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) November 8, 2021

NVIDIA is expected to include 3D V-cache technology and 256/512MB of cache. Furthermore, these graphics cards are expected to have a GPU clock speed of up to 2.5GHz and a peak 75T FP32 performance.

Those GPUs are anticipated to use PCIe Gen 5 architecture for increased data transfer bandwidth and to be compatible with PCIe Gen 4 technology.

Leaked specifications for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080/4090

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080/4090 will be codenamed AD102 internally. This graphics card will be manufactured using TSMC’s 5nm technology and will include 18432 CUDA cores and 24GB GDDR6x video memory.

It will have a 384bit controller with 21Gbps and a clock speed of 2.1GHz2.5GHz. In terms of performance, the RTX 4090/4080 will be able to generate 8592T FP32 graphics bandwidth.

Let me add more:

N31

=GFX11

=5nm+6nm TSMC

=120WGP 15360SP

≈256bit 32G GDDR6 18Gbps?

≈256/512mb Infinity Cache?

=3D Infinity Cache

≈2.4~2.5GHz?

≈75T FP32? — Greymon55 (@greymon55) November 9, 2021

What is TDP all about?

We estimate that the TDP of the RTX 4000 series of GPUs will be comparable to that of the RTX 3000 series of graphics cards.

Using the new architecture, the business is expected to achieve higher performance from the new graphics card rather than simply boosting the TDP. The high-end model might have a TDP of 450W to 500W.

The RTX 4000 series of GPUs will be costly graphics cards, possibly costing somewhat more than their RTX 3000 predecessors. Following the release of the RTX 4000 series, NVIDIA may offer the RTX 3000 series of GPUs at a reduced price.

We anticipate that the chip scarcity will be resolved by Q3 2022 and that the graphics card will be readily available. It will also be interesting to see whether NVIDIA releases LHR (low hash rate) variants of the RTX 4000 series of GPUs or if they can mine cryptocurrencies.

