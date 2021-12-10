OnePlus speculated to launch OnePlus Pad in India

After years of selling high-end Android handsets to a selective Indian clientele, OnePlus is now preparing to launch a tablet. Though rumors of the OnePlus Pad originally surfaced in July, we now learn that the tablet will arrive in India sometime in the first half of 2022.

According to a reliable source, OnePlus may release its tablet next year after completing the introduction of its OnePlus 10 flagship series. Tipster Mukul Sharma exclusively told 91mobiles that more than one type of the OnePlus Tab might be released in China. But he was confident that at least one variety would make its way to Indian beaches.

Leaks and details on OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad was initially reported by MySmartPrice, who discovered a new listing for a OnePlus Pad on the European Union Intellectual Property Office. It didn’t reveal much other than the fact that the trademark was for the term rather than a specific device, implying that OnePlus was actually working on a tablet.

The source further said that the tablet will not be released in India alongside the next OnePlus 10 series. This might imply that the OnePlus Pad would be available in time for the second part of the Christmas season when devices and accessories are in great demand in India.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers appear to be making a beeline for the burgeoning tablet markets in recent times. Oppo, OnePlus’s sibling brand, is already on the move. The Oppo Pad’s preliminary specifications indicate that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which indicates it will compete with the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5.

The Oppo Pad is believed to have 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and it runs ColorOS 12 on top of Android 12. In terms of other specifications, there have been no leaks. The leaks state that the tablet has a 120Hz refresh rate display, but do not specify whether it has an LCD or an AMOLED panel.

We further know that Vivo, the second brand owned by the same parent company, intends to launch a tablet on the market. Indeed, around the same time that speculations about the OnePlus Pad initially appeared, we reported, citing a Chinese magazine ITHome through Tencent, that the Vivo Pad might debut in Q4 of 2021. Since this deadline is no longer relevant, it’s reasonable to assume that this tablet will come in 2022 as well.

In the past, we’ve seen Oppo and OnePlus share the design and features of their respective smartphones. We wouldn’t be shocked if this trend continued with their tablets.

Meanwhile, its competitor Chinese manufacturer Realme has already debuted its first tablet, the Realme Pad, and is now said to be working on a new affordable iteration of the tablet. The new model was identified as RMP2105 on the Geekbench website.

