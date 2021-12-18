NVIDIA launches RTX 2050, GeForce MX570 and MX550 GPU for thin and light laptop

NVIDIA has quietly released three new entry-level graphics cards, which are expected to be utilized in entry-level gaming laptops, ultrabooks, and content production devices. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 is the most powerful of the bunch, while the GeForce MX 570 and MX 550 are designed for ultra-thin and ultra-light workstations.

Specification and features for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 has native RT cores and Tensor cores, as well as support for NVIDIA encoders and real-time ray-tracing. The RTX 2050 is compatible with VIDIA Optimus technology, which provides a mix of performance and battery life.

The RTX 2050 will come with 4GB of GDDR6 video memory and 2048 CUDA cores, which is somewhat higher than the RTX 2060’s 1920 CUDA cores. The RTXX 2050, on the other hand, has a lower clock speed and TDP, as well as a 64-bit memory bus controller.

Despite having more CUDA cores, the performance of the RTX 2050 will be lower than the RTX 2060 because to lower TPD and memory bandwidth. The Ampere GA107 GPU powers the RTX 2050, which has a TDP of 30 to 45W. Even when the device is running on battery power, this should result in increased battery life and superb graphics performance.

Specification and features for NVIDIA GeForce MX570

The NVIDIA GeForce MX570 is the company’s second most powerful laptop GPU introduced today. The most powerful GPU in the MX line of graphics cards is this one. When compared to the integrated graphics card, the MX570 is supposed to provide greater performance on applications like as gaming, picture editing, and video editing.

Specification and features for NVIDIA GeForce MX550

The NVIDIA GeForce MX550 may be thought of as the MX450’s successor. The MX550 is very similar to the MX570, however, it has a lower clock speed and fewer CUDA cores. Many thin-and-light laptops will be powered by these graphics cards, which enable the newest GDDR6 video memory.

When will the new NVIDIA GPU avail for new laptops?

Laptops featuring the RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, and GeForce MX550 will be available on the market starting in Spring 2022, according to NVIDIA.

