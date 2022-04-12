Ola CEO Bhavish to Step Down From Daily Operations, Arun Kumar to Takeover

The founder and chief executive officer of cab services providing tech company, Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal announced that he will no longer be heavily involved in the daily operations of the company and will be devoting his time and focusing more on the engineering sector, team structures, improving flagship products and services and other projects for the long-run and growth of the company.

The company is also looking to increase their workforce as they will require more hands-on deck as the company is looking to expand their operations to other countries and look to grow the company to reach the apex of their industry as they fight wit Uber for a larger share in India.

Arun Kumar, joined Ola just under a year ago but has created such a good impression that he has been handed the responsibility to take care of the company on a daily basis. He joined the company taking up the role as the chief financial officer Ola and Ola Electric, a subsidiary of Ola which manufactures electric two wheelers. The firm’s headquarters is as usually located in Bangalore but their only manufacturing factory is located in Tamil Nadu.

The change in top brass comes at a time where Ola is looking to get some new investments in the company to expand their firm and other operations. Ola electric too have recently come under heavy criticism due to the low quality and safety of their line of products. The company has also recently had a revolving door of employees with scores of employees joining and leaving the firm through all levels from the bottom till the top with Mr. Arun Kumar as a prime example.

Mr. Aggarwal described Arun Kumar’s tenure at the company as extremely impactful and said that the man will be working closely with the heads of all teams across all lines of the company, and will be evaluating all metrics of the company to ensure the firm is running in a healthy manner and that it is growing in the right places in an optimal rate. This essentially makes him the most impactful person of the whole firm, excluding Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal himself.

Ola is currently on a valuation of $7.3 billion USD as of their latest rounds of investments. As the company, looks to invite more funders and increase their valuation, the company feels making all these changes are necessary for its success.