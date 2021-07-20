Google has announced a one-year Pixel 4 XL battery warranty extension

The pixel series of Google has popularity because of sleek Android capabilities, refined camera experience, and unique software features. However, pixels have a fair share of difficulties, and certain Pixel 4 XL customers had one of the most notable concerns. Now, Google has discreetly revealed (h/t: 9to5Google) that the Pixel 4 XL user with battery and power problems would have a one-year warranty extension. The specific issues addressed are:

Cannot switch the phone on

Without a manual restart or shutdown, the phone restarts or shuts down

Charge of an adapter

Wireless charging not working

Drainage of the phone considerably faster than before

But not all markets get a one-year extension, as Google states only for Canada, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and the U.S.

“The repair program does not apply to Pixel 4 XLs bought in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, or the UK, where eligible devices will be processed as part of their normal two-year manufacturer’s warranty,” Google elaborated.

Google warns that any damage that prohibits Google from resolving the above power concerns such as a broken screen will have to be fixed. It also states that the correction of this harm may require a fee.

Google Pixel 4 XL – Specification and Features

The Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 Octa-core (1 Automatically2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 Automatically4.42 GHz Kryo 485/4Automatically1.78 GHz Kryo 485) is powered by Google Pixel 4 XL. A 6.3-inch P-OLED capacitive touchscreen and 1800 x 3200-pixel resolution are provided on the smartphone. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is the screen of the smartphone.

The back camera has an optical zoom lens of 12.2 MP (wide) + 16 MP (photo). The front camera features a sensor of 8 MP+TOF 3D. The sensors of the telephone include a face identification number, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.

The smartphone is powered by a 3700 mAh non-removable Li-Po + fast 18W + USB power supply + Wireless QI. The smartphone running on Android 10 out of the box (now Android 12 maybe). Google Pixel 4 XL is available in several colors, such as Clearly White, Black Just, and Orange Oh So. It is equipped with 3.1, Type-C 1.0.

Google Pixel 4 XL – Pricing

On October 24, 2019, the Pixel 4 XL was introduced next to the smaller Pixel 4. The Pixel 4 XL, with a Snapdragon processor 855, 64 GB of storage, and 6 GB RAM, was released at the launch, for a starting price of $899. For a further $100, you could quadruple the capacity to 128GB, bringing the total price to $999.

The Pixel 4 XL was offered in Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange, each having a black metal rail and colored back panel, along with a power button accent color. Black only available in a bright finish, while the matt glass was frosted by Clearly White and Oh So Orange.

On August 6th, less than 10 months after the initial introduction, Google canceled the Pixel 4 and 4 XL months before the start of the follow-up Pixel 5. There is currently no more XL version in the lineup of pixels save for the same size (but less expensive) of Pixel 4a 5G.

