CIRP: Apple iPhone catches up with Android, accounting 50% of new smartphone activation in US

Fresh analysis from experts at CIRP today shows that Apple and Google are reaching parity in terms of new smartphone customers in the US. According to the data, during the second calendar quarter of 2021, Android and iOS each accounted for 50% of new smartphone activations.

Apple iPhone catches up with Android

“CIRP estimates for customers that acquired a new phone in the year ending this quarter, Google Android and Apple iOS each had 50% of the new activations,” the analysts say.

It is an important triumph for Apple, which typically fell short of smartphone activation behind Android. For the previous many years, 60% of smartphone activations in the United States have been secured by Android, compared to 40% for iOS. However, Apple closing the gap and now “splits the market” with Android in the second quarter of the calendar year 2021.

Mike Levin, the co-founder of CIRP, said that loyalty and switching are mostly the results of the two areas in the last few years that iOS has dominated Androids. Faithfulness and switching assist explain the shift toward new telephone activations, with iOS becoming loyal to a minimum switching market.

In the last quarter, Apple enjoyed a loyalty edge, where 93% of previous iPhone customers upgraded to a new iPhone, compared with 88% of Android users. Over numerous years, iOS won approximately 5% while Android remained flat. Over a period of several years. This allows Apple to constantly boost the proportion of iOS activation in new smartphones. The following figure shows the share of new Android and iOS smartphone activation over the previous 5 years during the June quarter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has emphasized loyalty and switching in recent years, including new features to facilitate moving to iPhone for Android customers. During the Apple earnings call earlier this year, Cook claimed the iPhone 12 sparked Apple’s “most upgrade” ever.

Also Read: