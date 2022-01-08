OnePlus 10 Pro spotted online in real life – Here how it looks

The OnePlus 10 Pro, the company’s next flagship smartphone, has been formally teased. Not only that, but the firm has also released official renderings of the OnePlus 10 Pro, giving us a better look at the brand’s future premium smartphone.

Now, a user known as the oneplus.hub has posted a reel (short movie) on Instagram, which is likely the first real-world footage of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro appears to be a lot more luxurious in the Instagram clips than in the renderings, and here are a few more observations on the subject.

Real-life OnePlus 10 Pro

According to the OnePlus 10 Pro’s Instagram reel, the handset boasts a triple camera configuration on the rear. Not only that, but the camera module is metal and has a Hasselblad logo on the rear.

In the center, there’s an embossed OnePlus logo. The rear surface of the OnePlus 10 Pro seen in the trailer appears to be matte, which should prevent fingerprints and smudges.

Not only that, but the handset also appears to feature a really large camera hump, which might be the largest on any OnePlus smartphone.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYW8PqEI9OX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

The phone’s front appears to sport a big (at least 6.7-inch) OLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, according to the video. The display is curved, like the OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro, and includes a punch-hole cutout in the upper left corner.

The phone has a metal frame with a USB Type-C connector and the primary speaker grille at the bottom. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s alert slider and power button are on the right side of the handset, while the volume buttons are on the left.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU will power the OnePlus 10 Pro. Not only that, but the Chinese version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch with ColorOS 12, while the Indian and international versions will ship with Android 12 OS and OxygenOS 12, the latest generation of OxygenOS.

Conclusion:

OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the most awaited smartphone flagships. Also, as like previous year’s flagships, this time again we will see OnePlus’s new smartphone competing against flagships from Apple, Samsung.

