OnePlus launches Nord 2 5G featuring Dimensity 1200-AI, 65W Warp Charge & more

OnePlus launched the Nord 5G last year and the smartphone immediately became a great success. The OnePlus Nord 5G was subsequently released and raw reviews were made again. In order to continue with the Nord heritage, OnePlus is now ready to introduce its successor, the Nord 2 5G. Just with the Nord 2 5G’s predecessor, some smartphone equations will probably alter. The name of OnePlus and the Nord brand already indicates that the telephone is a fantastic product. And the specs and features which the smartphone brings to the table confirm this notion even more.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G – Specification and Features

Just one year after the introduction of OnePlus Nord, the Chinese giant revealed its Indian counterpart. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is dubbed and holds the distinctive nickname ‘flagship killer’ from the business. A MediaTek dimension chipset, 50 MP triple camera, 65W Warp Charging, and much more is available for this 5G enabled smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is pretty similar from the start to the OnePlus 9R. It has a flat-screen camera with a selfie front punch hole and a rectangular camera on the rear. The device is available in three colors. Two feature a shiny back, Blue Haze, and Grey Sierra, and a green wood with a leathery back panel (Exclusive India).

Let’s speak about what’s beneath the hood before we get to the other hardware details. The MediaTek 1200-AI chipset supports OnePlus Nord2. Now, many people were asking why the designation AI was in the name of the chipset. Well, the firm may justify this by integrating countless AI features — whether the display, the camera, or other areas.

For the latter Nord, OnePlus has developed a new collaboration that makes the OnePlus Nord 2 5G (also OnePlus) a sort of telephone. OnePlus has added hands to the chip production giant MediaTek to produce the MediaTech Dimension 1200 AI, an unique AI processor. Now the Media Tek Dimension 1200 has previously been defined for high-perforation chips, but a connection to the OnePlus-MediaTek provides a new dimension to the AI-suffix.

The AI magic isn’t covered by configuration and function layers. It’s something you’re going to jump at when you switch on your phone since OnePlus has laid various Nord 2 5G features with AI. With features like AI Resolution Boost, AI Color Blast and other characteristics, AMOLED display on Nord 2 5G will alter your viewing experience. The power of AI in the camera sector will also be achieved as the NORD 2 5G cameras will also operate more quickly and effectively, not just with basic 1200 features such as AI Photo Enhancement, AI Video enhancements, and Nightscape.

OnePlus Nord 2 supports the same display that OnePlus Nord CE has recently introduced. It has a Full-HD+ 90Hz refresh rate, 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display. The panel has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and compatibility for the color range. The major focus here is the AI capacities of the device and two major improvements are added to the display section.

In apps such as YouTube, MX Player, and VLC, the display supports AI Color Boost for better color research. And then AI Quality Boost extends content from applications such as YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat into HD resolution. OnePlus Nord 2 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support for the photography department, a 120° FOV, and a 2MP mono camera for an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The camera offers a number of AI functions, including AI Photo and Video Enhancement, Dual View, and more, up to 4K@30fps Video records, Ultra Nightscape mode, and many others.

In contrast to a two-pitch selfie camera, a single 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor is on the front. It supports a Group Shots 2.0, capable of detecting up to five individuals in a photo. In selfies, the AI motor may increase skin information and eye counters.

Back to the interior, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard are matched by the chipset. A 4,5000mAh battery pack with rapid charging support of 65W will also be presented, bigger than the original Nord 4,115mAh battery. OxygenOS 11.3 (not ColorOS) works out of the box OnePlus Nord 2 5G on Android 11.

With regard to connectivity, let’s take the main question from the beginning. How many 5G bands OnePlus Nord has in India support 7 5G bands. It comprises the SA configuration n41, n78, n40, n79, and n1,n3, and n28a bands in conjunction with the NSA bands. You can also use Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a USB-C port, and others with onboard sensors (aptX, aptX HD, AAC, and LDAC). The smartphone also features a fingerprint optical, dual-SIM 5G, two-stereo, and other sensors.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G – What’s the official pricing and when will it be available?

As regards the value OnePlus Nord 2, for base 6GB+128GB variants in India it was priced at Rs. 27,999. You have to pay Rs. 29.999 and Rs. 34.999, respectively, for high-end 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB versions. While the basic version will be available later, the open sales for the phones begin on July 28. Early access to Nord 2 will be provided to OnePlus Red Club and Amazon Prime members on 26 July.

